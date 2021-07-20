Tehachapi provides plenty of options for all of your banking needs. Here are all the locations of the offices and ATMs in town below.
Alta One Federal Credit Union, 775 Tucker Road, 661-823-9942; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Bank of the Sierra
• 21000 Mission St., 661-822-9191; 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
• 224 W. F St., 661-822-6801; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
Bank of the West, 758 Tucker Road, 661-822-4491; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Safe 1 Credit Union, 20141 W. Valley Blvd., 661-822-8000; 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday
Valley Strong Credit Union, 821 Tucker Road, 661-833-7900; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
STAND-ALONE ATMs
Bank of America, 841 Tucker Road, 661-401-8500
Bank of the West, 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Cardtronics, 400 E. Steuber Road
Safe 1 Credit Union, 101 E. Tehachapi Blvd. and 20141 W. Valley Blvd.
Wells Fargo, 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-869-3557
Other ATMs
• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway
• 302 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
• 706 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
• 20917 South St.
• 107 S. Mill St.
• 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
