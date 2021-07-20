For the past 52 years, Tehachapi Community Theatre has presented wonderful theater productions at the historic BeeKay Theatre.
It was Dec. 6, 2008, when the ribbon-cutting for restoration took place for the BeeKay Theatre, and during that month, TCT opened the theater with the musical “Oliver.” This wonderful, rebuilt venue has become a beautiful, comfortable and prestigious venue to be the home for all of TCT’s productions.
Having a home has allowed TCT to be focused on bringing a variety of the most interesting plays to Tehachapi with an emphasis on finding the best cast, crew and creative talents to enhance each experience.
The mission statement for TCT is “to serve our culturally diverse community with quality live theater for adults, teens and children; to provide dynamic personal development opportunities for all ages through productions, classes and workshops; to actively support other performing arts and to contribute to the health and vibrancy of downtown Tehachapi through the operation of the historic BeeKay Theatre.”
The BeeKay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St. in downtown Tehachapi. For more information, visit tctonstage.com.
