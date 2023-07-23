Tehachapi has embraced and supported a burgeoning beer industry with breweries, brewpubs and more.
Operating in the city of Tehachapi — all within an easy walk of each other — are Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing Co. and Westlane Brewing.
And in Old Town, not only does the new P-Dubs family entertainment complex include an amazing selection of beers on tap — it's also home to Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.
Each locale offers a different experience — it’s up to you to pick a favorite!
BREWERIES
Local Craft Beer
365-G Enterprise Way
661-822-2337
Old West Brewing Co.
325 N. Industrial Parkway
310-227-9083
P-Dubs Brew Pub and Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company
20800 Santa Lucia
661-823-4766
Westlane Brewing
207 E. H St.
661-527-0779
EVENTS
Beer events in Tehachapi include the Brew on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival held as a fundraiser for youth programs every September by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. Info at tvrpd.org.
