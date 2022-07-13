Tehachapi is wired for excitement, despite its sleepy mountain town exterior. All year round, you can find community events sprinkled throughout the town. Catch a movie at one of Tehachapi’s beautiful parks — Brite Lake, Philip Marx Central Park or Meadowbrook Park — or stroll around the city's quaint downtown district on First Fridays.
Downtown is chock-full of local art and artisan goods, and places like the BeeKay Theatre keep the spirit of the performing arts art alive in Tehachapi. While the Tehachapi Mountain Festival might draw a larger crowd, there’s plenty of year-round arts and culture that’s just as enticing.
FIRST FRIDAY
Downtown Tehachapi is the spot for visitors on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can get their fill of art during the First Friday Art Walk and artist receptions at historic downtown locales. Other events and local businesses participate interchangeably, so check out Tehachapi News for details during your visit.
CONCERTS
If it’s the classics you’re craving, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is sure to satisfy. The award-winning orchestra performs a variety of concerts throughout the year at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. The nonprofit symphony has been conducted by director David Newby since the 1999-2000 season. It’s fully funded through private donations. For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com.
Fiddlers Crossing will satisfy your desire for acoustic music. The former concert venue has transformed its business into a series of donation-based house shows. Visit fiddlerscrossing.com to request an invitation.
New to Tehachapi are the Tehachapi Concerts in the Park at Philip Marx Central Park. Acts range from country to indie to rhythm and blues. Wind down on selected Sundays during the summer to free music while enjoying Tehachapi’s fresh mountain breeze. Check out bands, artists and dates at tvrpd.org/events/music-in-the-park.html.
TEHACHAPI TREASURE TROVE
The Tehachapi Treasure Trove is your source for tchotchkes, knickknacks and art supplies in Tehachapi. Its treasures include yarn, sewing materials, beads, and more. You can put those supplies to use by attending one of the Tehachapi Treasure Trove’s many classes at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. To find a schedule of these classes, visit its Facebook page: facebook.com/pg/TehachapiTreasureTrove/. Tehachapi Treasure Trove hosts a First Friday Fun Fest on the first Friday of the month. For more information, call 661-822-6794 or visit tehachapitreasuretrove.com.
BEEKAY THEATRE
The BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St., is Tehachapi’s first neon-lit building. It was built in 1932 and restored in 2008. The theater hosts the Playwright’s Festival every July, where playwrights, both nationally and internationally, can submit unproduced work for a chance to win the title of Playwright of the Year. The theater is run by Tehachapi Community Theatre, a nonprofit that puts on a variety of live shows throughout the year.
GALLERY ’N’ GIFTS
Gallery ’N’ Gifts is the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s co-op, which sells a multitude of fine decor in the front of the store and hosts eclectic artwork, available for purchase, in its gallery in the back of the store. Gallery ’N’ Gifts sells a variety of products like hand-poured scented candles, hand-sewn quilts, pottery, luxurious bath and body products, beaded and precious metal jewelry, and woodwork to name a few. It’s on 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., at Green Street, and open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 661-822-6062 or visit galleryngifts.org for more information.
HITCHING POST THEATERS
To catch the latest movies on the big screen, the Hitching Post Theaters is the spot. The multiscreen complex is on the corner of Green and F streets. While you’re watching your movie, snack on some frozen cheesecake on a stick, a Hitching Post Theater classic. For more information, call 661-823-7469 or visit hitchingposttheaters.com.
MOVIES IN THE PARK
If theaters aren’t your thing, Movies in the Park will allow you to spread a blanket on the grass of Philip Marx Central, Brite Lake and Meadowbrook parks and enjoy the summer weather. During the summer, enjoy movies played on a 26-foot inflatable screen with theatrical sound on selected nights. If you’re feeling hungry, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District supplies a concession stand for the viewings. For more information or an entertainment schedule, call 661-822-3228.
