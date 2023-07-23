Tehachapi is a place for animal-lovers. From domestic animals to rescue pets to wildlife, critters are important in Tehachapi.
If you're fortunate during your visit, you may see California Condors soaring through the sky, or get a close-up look if you're in the right place at the right time (generally in areas of Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs). These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.
You also might see herds of regal Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains.
While we're on the subject of elk, they've been so prolific in the Tehachapi area that some started causing damage, particularly to farms. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife in early 2023 approved some hunting of elk around the Tehachapi area. There is little public land in the area, and hunting is only allowed with permission from owners and appropriate license. You can get more information at wildlife.ca.gov/Hunting/Elk#195194-zones--hunts.
Native mammals that call the area home include mule deer, mountain lion, black bear, bobcats and coyotes, particularly if you travel into areas away from people. Bear Mountain and Bear Valley weren't named for black bears, though. They were named for the grizzlies that once roamed the region (Ursus arctos californicus, now extinct).
Tehachapi’s heritage as ranching country is evident, also, with cattle grazing on hillsides. You might even see herds of sheep moving through in the spring and early summer as shepherds watch over them, a practice that dates back to at least the 1870s.
On the east end of the Tehachapi Valley and along Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road, there are sometimes sightings of wild horses. Known as the Oak Creek Wild Horses, this herd of wild horses has been observed in the Tehachapi Mountains for at least 100 years. Sometimes these horses are available for adoption. You can find more information online at oakcreekwildhorses.com.
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS EQUESTRIAN CENTER
Spread across 40 acres, the Equestrian Center in the gated community of Bear Valley Springs offers two pastures, a turnout area and a natural trail riding course among other amenities for local horse enthusiasts, and is open from sunrise to sundown every day of the week.
It is open to members of the Bear Valley Springs Association and guests.
The center has six arenas available that cover a wide array of riding disciplines, including dressage, driving, cattle events and jumping. While there are numerous high-level attractions, the highlight is a 50-mile trail system that contains trails of varying degrees of difficulty, ranging from flat meadows to high mountain terrain in elevations ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 feet.
Between May and October, events sponsored by various equestrian groups are held at the center.
For more information, call 661-821-3960, visit bvsa.org or check out the Equestrian Center’s Facebook page.
BIRD-WATCHING
Tehachapi is rich territory for birdwatchers with a wide variety of habitat and more than 250 species to see.
The Kern Audubon Society has a Tehachapi sub-chapter that sponsors events. Information is available online at kernaudubonsociety.org/tehachapi-group-2.
RESCUE OPTIONS
People looking to provide a new home for domesticated animals have no shortage of options either, as the area offers a wide array of shelters looking to provide pets to prospective owners. Some rescues are involved with larger animals, too. Some options are listed here:
Marley’s Mutts: Marley’s Mutts strives to rescue dogs from overcrowded shelters and prevent euthanasia for abandoned animals still searching for a high quality of life. A list of adoptable dogs is available at the organization’s website, marleysmutts.org.
Have a Heart Humane Society: Have a Heart aims to rescue abandoned, abused and injured animals, while also providing low-cost vaccination and spay-and-neuter programs. The group also offers pet adoptions through petfinder.com, with adoption applications available at haveahearthumanesociety.org. It is located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A, in Tehachapi. For more information, call 661-822-5683 or email haveaheart@bak.rr.com.
S.T.O.P. (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets): Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets, or S.T.O.P., has created a network of foster homes for pets who have been abandoned. The organization houses each animal in a caring environment right up until the right owner is found. More information can be found at stoprescue.org. S.T.O.P. staff can also be reached at 661-823-4100 or contact@stoprescue.org.
