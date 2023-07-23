Tehachapi has no shortage of restaurant options. Besides offering a variety of popular national brands, the area boasts independently owned eateries with atmospheres ranging from casual to fine dining. There are also wine bars, award-winning wineries and independent breweries offering a selection of local craft beers.
From quick snacks to fine dining, check out these options:
4 Seasons Cafe, 160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-999-3663
Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-670-9050
Bear Valley Country Market Grill, 26900 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3102
Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-7272
Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-1199
Bobby Salazar’s Express, 400 Steuber Road; 661-823-4922
Buelna’s Grill, 108 S, Green St.; 661-822-5506
Burger King, 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1897
Burger Spot, 208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3145
Carlos’ Donuts, 20011 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-809-8936
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 340 Tucker Road; 661-518-1044.
Del Taco, 645 Tucker Road; 661-823-9442
Denny’s, 9000 Magellan Drive; 661-823-7380
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4200
Domingo’s Bar & Grill, 20416 Highway 202; 661-822-7611
Domino’s Pizza, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3444
Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, 840 Tucker Road; 661-822-5366
Dorner Family Vineyard, 18274 Old Ranch Road; 661-823-7814
Frosty Frills Ice Creams & More, 785 Tucker Road, Suite E; 661-823-4002
Frosty King, 20651 Highway 202; 661-822-1943
Gracian Grill, 860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4016
Great Wall, 807 Tucker Road; 661-822-9137
Henry’s Cafe, 550 Tucker Road; 661-822-0732
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 675 Tucker Road, Unit F; 661-822-1000
Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road, Unit A; 661-822-9888
J's Hideaway Tehachapi, 20424 Brian Way; 661-822-1608
Jack in the Box, 801 Tucker Road; 661-378-8680
Jake’s Steakhouse, 213 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6015
Johnny’s Take & Bake, 807 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-9596
Kasagiri Restaurant, 128 E. F St.; 661-822-7533
Kamenz Kafé, 120 S. Mill St.; 661-823-4270
Keene Cafe, Highway 58, Exit 139, Keene; 661-823-7010
Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4207
King of Siam, 760 Tucker Road; 661-823-9977
Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3350
Little Caesars Pizza, 815 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-822-6666
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G; 661-822-2337
McDonald’s
• 795 Tucker Road; 661-822-0948
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8300
Midori Sushi and Grill, 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1216
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store, 25000 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-0924
Mulligan Room (Bear Valley Springs Association), 29541 Rolling Oak Drive; 661-821-4107
Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way, No. 5; 661-822-3558
One Fine Day, 117 E. F St., 661-825-4823
Panda Express, 350 Tucker Road; 661-524-7600
Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-9326
Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road; 661-771-7874
P-Dubs Brew Pub & Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company, 20800 Santa Lucia St.; 661-823-4766
P-Dubs Grille & Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-7777
Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant, 200 S. Green St.; 661-822-1900
Perfetto Italian Restaurant, 209 S. Green St.; 661-822-1711
PJ Fresh Marketplace, inside Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 662-823-1049
Primo Burger, 118 E. F St.; 661-823-7202
Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-5267
Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0772
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.; 661-823-1550
Sonic Drive-In, 1040 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-9099
Starbucks Coffee
• 300 Tucker Road; 661-822-0573
• 785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons; 661-823-7090
• 1007 Voyager Drive; 661-238-3006
Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4469
Subway
• 400 Tucker Road (Walmart); 661-823-1971
• 655 Tucker Road; 661-823-7075
• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-238-8751
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Stop
Taco Bell, 1098 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7033
Taco El Superior, 540 Tucker Road; 661-825-5152
Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8947
Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road; 661-825-5005
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-9233
Tehachapi Winery, 22136 Bailey Road; 661-821-9587
TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558
Thai Hachapi, 119 E. F St.; 661-823-4891
TK Pizza & Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8366
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-5341
Two Brothers from Italy Pizza, 785 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-823-4004
Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-8220
Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1128
