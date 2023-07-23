Tehachapi has no shortage of restaurant options. Besides offering a variety of popular national brands, the area boasts independently owned eateries with atmospheres ranging from casual to fine dining. There are also wine bars, award-winning wineries and independent breweries offering a selection of local craft beers.

From quick snacks to fine dining, check out these options:

4 Seasons Cafe, 160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-999-3663

Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-670-9050

Bear Valley Country Market Grill, 26900 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3102

Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-7272

Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-1199

Bobby Salazar’s Express, 400 Steuber Road; 661-823-4922

Buelna’s Grill, 108 S, Green St.; 661-822-5506

Burger King, 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1897

Burger Spot, 208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3145

Carlos’ Donuts, 20011 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-809-8936

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 340 Tucker Road; 661-518-1044.

Del Taco, 645 Tucker Road; 661-823-9442

Denny’s, 9000 Magellan Drive; 661-823-7380

Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4200

Domingo’s Bar & Grill, 20416 Highway 202; 661-822-7611

Domino’s Pizza, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3444

Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, 840 Tucker Road; 661-822-5366

Dorner Family Vineyard, 18274 Old Ranch Road; 661-823-7814

Frosty Frills Ice Creams & More, 785 Tucker Road, Suite E; 661-823-4002

Frosty King, 20651 Highway 202; 661-822-1943

Gracian Grill, 860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4016

Great Wall, 807 Tucker Road; 661-822-9137

Henry’s Cafe, 550 Tucker Road; 661-822-0732

Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 675 Tucker Road, Unit F; 661-822-1000

Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road, Unit A; 661-822-9888

J's Hideaway Tehachapi, 20424 Brian Way; 661-822-1608

Jack in the Box, 801 Tucker Road; 661-378-8680

Jake’s Steakhouse, 213 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6015

Johnny’s Take & Bake, 807 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-9596

Kasagiri Restaurant, 128 E. F St.; 661-822-7533

Kamenz Kafé, 120 S. Mill St.; 661-823-4270

Keene Cafe, Highway 58, Exit 139, Keene; 661-823-7010

Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4207

King of Siam, 760 Tucker Road; 661-823-9977

Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3350

Little Caesars Pizza, 815 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-822-6666

Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G; 661-822-2337

McDonald’s

• 795 Tucker Road; 661-822-0948

• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8300

Midori Sushi and Grill, 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1216

Moessner Farm Cafe & Store, 25000 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-0924

Mulligan Room (Bear Valley Springs Association), 29541 Rolling Oak Drive; 661-821-4107

Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way, No. 5; 661-822-3558

One Fine Day, 117 E. F St., 661-825-4823

Panda Express, 350 Tucker Road; 661-524-7600

Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-9326

Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road; 661-771-7874

P-Dubs Brew Pub & Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company, 20800 Santa Lucia St.; 661-823-4766

P-Dubs Grille & Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-7777

Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant, 200 S. Green St.; 661-822-1900

Perfetto Italian Restaurant, 209 S. Green St.; 661-822-1711

PJ Fresh Marketplace, inside Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 662-823-1049

Primo Burger, 118 E. F St.; 661-823-7202

Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-5267

Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0772

Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.; 661-823-1550

Sonic Drive-In, 1040 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-9099

Starbucks Coffee

• 300 Tucker Road; 661-822-0573

• 785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons; 661-823-7090

• 1007 Voyager Drive; 661-238-3006

Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4469

Subway

• 400 Tucker Road (Walmart); 661-823-1971

• 655 Tucker Road; 661-823-7075

• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-238-8751

• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Stop

Taco Bell, 1098 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7033

Taco El Superior, 540 Tucker Road; 661-825-5152

Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8947

Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road; 661-825-5005

Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-9233

Tehachapi Winery, 22136 Bailey Road; 661-821-9587

TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558

Thai Hachapi, 119 E. F St.; 661-823-4891

TK Pizza & Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8366

Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-5341

Two Brothers from Italy Pizza, 785 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-823-4004

Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-8220

Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1128