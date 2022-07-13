Tehachapi has no shortage of restaurant options. Besides offering a variety of popular national brands, the area boasts independently owned eateries with atmospheres ranging from casual to fine dining. There are also wine bars, award-winning wineries and independent breweries offering a selection of local craft beers.
Coming soon — a Chipotle Mexican Grill near the southeast corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road (Highway 202), a third Starbucks just north of Highway 58 at the Mill Street offramp and a new bowling alley in Old Town Tehachapi that will be the home of PDubs Brew Pub and Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.
From quick snacks to fine dining, check out these options:
4 Seasons Cafe, 160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-999-3663
Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-670-9050
Bear Valley Country Market Grill, 26900 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3102
Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-7272
Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-1199
Bobby Salazar’s Express, 400 Steuber Road; 661-823-4922
Buelna’s Grill, 108 S, Green St.; 661-822-5506
Burger King, 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1897
Burger Spot, 208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3145
Carlos’ Donuts, 20011 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-809-8936
Del Taco, 645 Tucker Road; 661-823-9442
Denny’s, 9000 Magellan Drive; 661-823-7380
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4200
Domingo’s Bar & Grill, 20416 Highway 202; 661-822-7611
Domino’s Pizza, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3444
Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, 840 Tucker Road; 661-822-5366
Dorner Family Vineyard, 18274 Old Ranch Road; 661-823-7814
Frosty Frills Ice Creams & More, 785 Tucker Road, Suite E; 661-823-4002
Frosty King, 20651 Highway 202; 661-822-1943
Gracian Grill, 860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4016
Great Wall, 807 Tucker Road; 661-822-9137
Henry’s Cafe, 550 Tucker Road; 661-822-0732
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 675 Tucker Road, Unit F; 661-822-1000
Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road, Unit A; 661-822-9888
Jack in the Box, 801 Tucker Road; 661-378-8680
Jake’s Steakhouse, 213 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6015
Johnny’s Take & Bake, 807 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-9596
Kasagiri Restaurant, 128 E. F St.; 661-822-7533
Kamenz Kafé, 120 S. Mill St.; 661-823-4270
Keene Cafe, Highway 58, Exit 139, Keene; 661-823-7010
Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4207
Kelley’s Cafe & Chuckwagon Grill, 20424 Brian Way; 661-822-1608
King of Siam, 760 Tucker Road; 661-823-9977
Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3350
Little Caesars Pizza, 815 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-822-6666
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G; 661-822-2337
McDonald’s
• 795 Tucker Road; 661-822-0948
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8300
Midori Sushi and Grill, 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1216
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store, 25000 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-0924
Mulligan Room (Bear Valley Springs Association), 29541 Rolling Oak Drive; 661-821-4107
NYC Subs & Grill, 785 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-727-5813
Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way, No. 5; 661-822-3558
Panda Express, 350 Tucker Road; 661-524-7600
Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-9326
Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road; 661-771-7874
P-Dubs Brew Pub, 20700 South St.; 661-823-4766
P-Dubs Grille & Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-7777
Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant, 200 S. Green St.; 661-822-1900
Perfetto Italian Restaurant, 209 S. Green St.; 661-822-1711
Primo Burger, 118 E. F St.; 661-823-7202
Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-5267
Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0772
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.; 661-823-1550
Sonic Drive-In, 1040 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-9099
Starbucks Coffee
• 300 Tucker Road; 661-822-0573
• 785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons, 661-823-7090
Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4469
Subway
• 400 Tucker Road (Walmart); 661-823-1971
• 655 Tucker Road; 661-823-7075
• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-238-8751
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Stop
Taco Bell, 1098 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7033
Taco El Superior, 540 Tucker Road; 661-825-5152
Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8947
Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road; 661-825-5005
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-9233
Tehachapi Winery, 22136 Bailey Road; 661-821-9587
TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558
Thai Hachapi, 119 E. F St.; 661-823-4891
TK’s Pizza & Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8366
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-5341
Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-8220
Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1128
