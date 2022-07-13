Tehachapi has no shortage of restaurant options. Besides offering a variety of popular national brands, the area boasts independently owned eateries with atmospheres ranging from casual to fine dining. There are also wine bars, award-winning wineries and independent breweries offering a selection of local craft beers.

Coming soon — a Chipotle Mexican Grill near the southeast corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road (Highway 202), a third Starbucks just north of Highway 58 at the Mill Street offramp and a new bowling alley in Old Town Tehachapi that will be the home of PDubs Brew Pub and Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.

From quick snacks to fine dining, check out these options:

4 Seasons Cafe, 160 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-999-3663

Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-670-9050

Bear Valley Country Market Grill, 26900 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3102

Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-7272

Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-1199

Bobby Salazar’s Express, 400 Steuber Road; 661-823-4922

Buelna’s Grill, 108 S, Green St.; 661-822-5506

Burger King, 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1897

Burger Spot, 208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3145

Carlos’ Donuts, 20011 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-809-8936

Del Taco, 645 Tucker Road; 661-823-9442

Denny’s, 9000 Magellan Drive; 661-823-7380

Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4200

Domingo’s Bar & Grill, 20416 Highway 202; 661-822-7611

Domino’s Pizza, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3444

Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, 840 Tucker Road; 661-822-5366

Dorner Family Vineyard, 18274 Old Ranch Road; 661-823-7814

Frosty Frills Ice Creams & More, 785 Tucker Road, Suite E; 661-823-4002

Frosty King, 20651 Highway 202; 661-822-1943

Gracian Grill, 860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4016

Great Wall, 807 Tucker Road; 661-822-9137

Henry’s Cafe, 550 Tucker Road; 661-822-0732

Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 675 Tucker Road, Unit F; 661-822-1000

Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road, Unit A; 661-822-9888

Jack in the Box, 801 Tucker Road; 661-378-8680

Jake’s Steakhouse, 213 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6015

Johnny’s Take & Bake, 807 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-9596

Kasagiri Restaurant, 128 E. F St.; 661-822-7533

Kamenz Kafé, 120 S. Mill St.; 661-823-4270

Keene Cafe, Highway 58, Exit 139, Keene; 661-823-7010

Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4207

Kelley’s Cafe & Chuckwagon Grill, 20424 Brian Way; 661-822-1608

King of Siam, 760 Tucker Road; 661-823-9977

Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-3350

Little Caesars Pizza, 815 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-822-6666

Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G; 661-822-2337

McDonald’s

• 795 Tucker Road; 661-822-0948

• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8300

Midori Sushi and Grill, 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1216

Moessner Farm Cafe & Store, 25000 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-0924

Mulligan Room (Bear Valley Springs Association), 29541 Rolling Oak Drive; 661-821-4107

NYC Subs & Grill, 785 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-727-5813

Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way, No. 5; 661-822-3558

Panda Express, 350 Tucker Road; 661-524-7600

Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-9326

Prime Bar & Grill, 480 E. Steuber Road; 661-771-7874

P-Dubs Brew Pub, 20700 South St.; 661-823-4766

P-Dubs Grille & Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-7777

Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant, 200 S. Green St.; 661-822-1900

Perfetto Italian Restaurant, 209 S. Green St.; 661-822-1711

Primo Burger, 118 E. F St.; 661-823-7202

Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-5267

Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0772

Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.; 661-823-1550

Sonic Drive-In, 1040 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-9099

Starbucks Coffee

• 300 Tucker Road; 661-822-0573

• 785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons, 661-823-7090

Steampunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4469

Subway

• 400 Tucker Road (Walmart); 661-823-1971

• 655 Tucker Road; 661-823-7075

• 1050 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-238-8751

• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Stop

Taco Bell, 1098 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7033

Taco El Superior, 540 Tucker Road; 661-825-5152

Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8947

Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road; 661-825-5005

Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-9233

Tehachapi Winery, 22136 Bailey Road; 661-821-9587

TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558

Thai Hachapi, 119 E. F St.; 661-823-4891

TK’s Pizza & Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8366

Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-5341

Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-8220

Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1128