Tehachapi has no shortage of restaurant options. Besides offering a variety of popular national brands, the area boasts independently owned eateries with atmospheres ranging from casual to fine dining. There are also wine bars, an award-winning winery with a welcoming tasting room and an independent brewery that produces a selection of local craft beers.
Bean Me Up Xpresso, 20001 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-670-9050
Bear Valley Country Market Grill, 26900 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3102
Big Papa’s Steakhouse and Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-7272
Blue Ginger Pho Vietnamese Cuisine, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-1199
Bobby Salazar’s, 400 Steuber Road; 661-823-4922
Burger King, 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1897
Burger Spot, 208 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3145
Carlos’ Donuts, 20011 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-809-8936
The Coffee Mill, 120 S. Mill St.; 661-822-6455
Del Taco, 645 Tucker Road; 661-823-9442
Denny’s, 9000 Magellan Drive; 661-823-7380
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4200
Domingo’s Bar & Grill, 20416 Highway 202; 661-822-7611
Domino’s Pizza, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3444
Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant, 840 Tucker Road; 661-822-5366
Downtown Yogurt Junction, 117 E. F St.
Frosty Frills Ice Creams & More, 785 Tucker Road, Suite E; 661-822-3496
Frosty King, 20651 Highway 202; 661-822-1943
Gracian’s Grill, 860 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4016
The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, 807 Tucker Road; 661-822-9137
Henry’s Cafe, 550 Tucker Road; 661-822-0732
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 675 Tucker Road, Unit F; 661-822-1000
Ichiban, 675 Tucker Road, Unit A; 661-822-9888
Jack in the Box, 801 Tucker Road; 661-822-1316
Jake’s Steakhouse, 213 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6015
Johnny’s Take & Bake, 807 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-9596
Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant, 128 E. F St.; 661-822-7533
Keene Cafe, Highway 58, Exit 139, Keene; 661-823-7010
Kelcy’s Cafe, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4207
Kelley’s Cafe & Chuckwagon Grill, 20424 Brian Way; 661-822-1608
King of Siam (Thai), 760 Tucker Road; 661-823-9977
Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite D; 661-822-3350
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, 108 S. Green St.; 661-822-5506
Linda’s Cakes & Things, 661-972-4361
Little Caesars Pizza, 815 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-822-6666
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G; 661-822-2337
Love’s Travel Stop, 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1484
McDonald’s, 795 Tucker Road; 661-822-0948
Midori Sushi, 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1216
Mill Street Kitchen (catering), 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store, 25000 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-0924
Mulligan Room (Bear Valley Springs Association location), 29541 Rolling Oak Drive; 661-821-4107
Old Towne Pizza, 20430 Brian Way, No. 5; 661-822-3558
Papa’s House, 27821 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-9326
P-Dubs Brew Pub, 20700 South St.; 661-823-4766
P-Dubs Grille & Bar, 27725 Stallion Springs Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-823-7777
Petra Mediterranean Deli & Restaurant, 200 S. Green St.; 661-822-1900
Perfetto Italian Restaurant, 209 S. Green St.; 661-822-1711
Primo Burger, 118 E. F St.; 661-823-7202
Raven’s Nest Sandwich & Coffee Shop at Mountain Valley Airport, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-5267
Red House BBQ, 426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0772
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St.; 661-823-1550
Sonic Drive-In, 1040 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-9099
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-9233
Starbucks Coffee
• 300 Tucker Road; 661-822-0573
• 785 Tucker Road, inside Albertsons
SteamPunk Cafe & Grill, 20324 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4469
Subway
• 655-A Tucker Road; 661-823-7075
• 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Love’s Travel Stop
Taco Bell, 1098 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7033
Taco Samich, 211 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-8947
Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road; 661-825-5005
TehachaPie, 208 S. Mill St.; 661-827-7558
Thai Hachapi, 119 E. F St.; 661-823-4891
TK’s Pizza & Pasta, 604 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8366
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road; 661-822-5341
Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road, Suite C; 661-822-8220
Village Grill, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1128
