EMERGENCY SERVICES
For emergencies, call 911
LAW ENFORCEMENT
California Highway Patrol, The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol located at 1313 Highway 58, Mojave; 661-823-5500; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; https://bit.ly/3xqPMhM.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tehachapi Substation, 22209 Old Town Road; 661-823-6060; kernsheriff.org/Tehachapi. Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas of Greater Tehachapi; frequently coordinates efforts with other law enforcement agencies.
Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.; 661-822-2222; https://bit.ly/3Obg9iB. Nixle is an emergency notification system offered by the city of Tehachapi. Residents can sign up for free notifications delivered by telephone, text message or email. More information is available at local.nixle.com/city-of-tehachapi/.
Bear Valley Springs Police Department, 25101 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-3239; bvcsd.com/police-department: Under the jurisdiction of the Bear Valley Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement services for more than 50 square miles of mountains and valleys within the district.
Stallion Springs Police Department, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-3268 (for 24-hour police dispatch call 661-861-3110); stallionspringscsd.com/police-department: Under the jurisdiction of the Stallion Springs Community Services District, the department provides law enforcement for the Stallion Springs area.
FIRE SERVICES
Kern County Fire Department, kerncountyfire.org: Provides service throughout the county including within the city of Tehachapi. (For emergencies, call 911)
• Fire Station 12 — Tehachapi, 800 S. Curry St.; 661-822-5533
• Fire Station 13 — Golden Hills, 21415 Reeves St.; 661-823-4881
• Fire Station 16 — Bear Valley Springs, 28946 Bear Valley Road; 661-821-1110
• Fire Station 18 — Stallion Springs, 28381 Braeburn Drive, Stallion Springs; 661-822-3980
• Fire Station 11 — Keene, 30356 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene; 661-822-5555
• Kern County Fire Department Air & Wildland Camp 8 — 20569 Eumatilla St., Tehachapi
HEALTH CARE
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, 1100 Magellan Drive; 661-823-3000; has emergency room, open 24 hours
Anti-Aging & Wellness Center, 798 Tucker Road, Suite 1; 661-822-5811; call or check website for current hours: https://bit.ly/3HotemE
Dignity Health Medical Group, 707 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-2530; call or check website for current hours: https://dignityhlth.org/3QfUYOi
Kaiser Permanente Tehachapi Medical Offices, 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 1-833-574-2273; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Omni Family Health Tehachapi Health Center, 161 N. Mill St.; 1-866-707-6664; offers medical, dentistry, chiropractic and behavioral health services. Call or check website for current hours: https://bit.ly/3QsUmVI
Hall Ambulance, hallamb.com, serves the Greater Tehachapi areas with two locations. For medical emergencies call 911
PHARMACIES
• Albertsons Pharmacy, 775 Tucker Road; 661-823-7094
• Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road; 661-822-9232
• Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0163
• Walmart, 400 Tucker Road; 661-825-2260
