Tehachapi is definitely a place in Kern County that sees a variety of weather.
And that’s why it’s known as the Land of Four Seasons. Just to keep people on their toes, the seasons often overlap. You may think spring has arrived, as daffodils rise from the soil, and all of a sudden, here comes a spring snowfall to blanket the mountains. Or the clouds might seem especially low for a springtime rainstorm.
One thing you can count on: wind. So be ready with a jacket or coat, depending on the season.
The elevation depends on where exactly you are in the region. Many use 4,000 feet for an average at the lower elevations, such as the location of Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
The National Weather Service says temperatures can easily range from the 20s on the coldest winter days to the high 80s on warm summer days.
