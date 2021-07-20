The mountainous region of Tehachapi is a wonderful place to host a wedding, family reunion or business retreat. Located in the beautiful Tehachapi Mountains, the city offers many hotels, restaurants and churches with scenic views and pleasant atmospheres.
Normally, it’s 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Bakersfield and the valley. Cooler and prettier and visitors are discovering it. Now that Tehachapi has several wineries and a vibrant live music scene, it’s an even better destination.
DORNER FAMILY VINEYARD
- 18274 Old Ranch Road
- 661-823-7814
- dornerfamilyvineyard@yahoo.com
- dornerfamilyvineyard.com
After a 2009 trip to Europe, Michael and Michelle Dorner fell in love with German-style riesling wine and opened a vineyard 10 minutes from Tehachapi. Open since June 2020, the 20-acre property (it includes an outdoor Tuscan patio) in the Cummings Valley can host more than 150 people on its 5,000-square-foot garden venue. The vineyard regularly hosts wine tastings and weddings (June through October).
Mike Dorner is the winemaker and makes the award-winning estate wines. The Dorners serve 26 varieties of wine in their tasting room. There are food trucks and the Dorners have live music every Saturday and Sunday.
JENNIFER’S TERRACE
- 413 S. Curry St.
- 661-822-5808 or 661-972-9864 (text friendly)
- jennifersterrace@yahoo.com
- jennifersterrace.com
Designed to evoke the aesthetic of a 1920s English garden, Jennifer’s Terrace offers a serene venue for weddings, receptions, corporate events and fundraisers. The 2,700-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 140 guests. A raised fountain at the center of the property infuses a sense of tranquility into the activities.
Elopement packages are available for parties up to 30 people. This includes appetizers, a Champagne toast, cake, an officiant, three hours on the terrace, flowers, a photographer, tables, chairs and cleanup.
LIFETIME EVENTS
- 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
- 661-733-7409
- sminor@sliceoflifeschool.com
- lifetimeeventstehachapi.com
Promising elegance and intimacy, Lifetime Events is a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue that can celebrate many of life’s special occasions. One of the only indoor venues centrally located within Tehachapi, the space offers an open auditorium and stage, gathering room, catering kitchen, and lots of parking. It can be used for concerts, wedding receptions, parties, presentations, vendor fairs, business meetings and more.
NATIONAL CHAVEZ CENTER
- 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
- 661-823-6271
- mparra@chavezfoundation.org
- chavezfoundation.org
Located on the grounds where civil rights leader Cesar Chavez spent his last years, the 17,000-square-foot Villa La Paz, hosts corporate and organizational conferences as well as retreats. The site boasts mission-style structures where Chavez held community gatherings. It can accommodate up to 400 people.
ROSE GARDEN ESTATE
- 24492 Bear Valley Road
- 661-477-6140
- rosegardenestate@gmail.com
- rosegardenestateweddings.com
Tucked away in the Cummings Valley, the Rose Garden Estate offers rustic elegance at its finest. This is a full-service wedding venue. Under new management, the 20-acre location also provides a 5,000 square-foot barn and a bed-and-breakfast for those who want to stay the night. Views of the surrounding mountains always delight.
SHIRLEY’S PLACE
- 25001 Banducci Road
- 661-319-5031
- shirleysplacevenue@gmail.com
- shirleysplacevenue.com
Named after the woman who taught at the Tehachapi Unified School District for 40 years, Shirley’s Place sits on 80 acres in the Cummings Valley. Offering an outdoor venue, Shirley’s Place hosts weddings, birthdays, reunions and other events. There is a dance floor and a covered patio for dancing. Shirley’s Place is up and running with lots of open dates.
TEHACHAPI WINE & CATTLE CO.
- 26877 Cummings Valley Road
- 661-822-9233
- info@tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
- tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
With a historic home built in 1888, two rustic barns, along with a dance floor and dining area, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. has the right kind of country feel. Located on 60 acres in the Cummings Valley, the venue also offers a gazebo, provides catered meals and has live music almost every weekend during the warmer months.
The owners recently added an 1,100-square-foot patio by the tasting room, a newly refurbished bunkhouse and a remodeled barrel room where the owners host murder mystery dinners.
THE WOODS PAVILION
- 323 W. F St.
- 661-822-0762
- pavilion@woodtehachapi.com
- thewoodspavilion.com
With accommodations for up to 200 people, the Woods Pavilion is an outdoor facility in Tehachapi with a large shaded patio area and a woodsy ambiance for weddings. The venue prides itself on being affordable and offers a one-stop shop for brides and grooms and everyone in between.
Woods also offers an Elopement Package (or a small tiny winy wedding package) for those who want to elope and bypass the drama. This includes three hours in the Pavillion, an officiant, appetizers, Champagne, sparkling punch, Champagne toast, cake and cake cutting service, music, photographer, flowers, tables, chairs, setup, and cleanup for an affordable price.
TRIASSIC VINEYARDS
- 24627 Cummings Valley Road
- 661-822-5341
- info@triassiclegacy.com
- triassicvineyards.com
Seated upon the 200-million-year-old sediment of the Triassic Period, Triassic Vineyards is located on a sunny slope on an isolated ridge in the Cummings Valley. With award-winning wine grown from ancient soil, the venue also hosts a variety of events and has a covered patio.
The area has been designated a wine-growing region, so watch out Napa Valley.
Triassic recently received gold and silver medals at the Orange County Fair for their tempranillo, zinfandel, syrah and Big Bang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.