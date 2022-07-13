The mountainous region of Tehachapi is a wonderful place to host a wedding, family reunion or business retreat. Located in the beautiful Tehachapi Mountains, the city offers many hotels, restaurants and churches with scenic views and pleasant atmospheres and a number of venues are found in the outlying area, as well.
Normally, it’s 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Bakersfield and the valley. It's cooler and prettier and visitors are discovering it. Now that Tehachapi has several wineries, brewpubs and a vibrant live music scene, it’s an even better destination.
DORNER FAMILY VINEYARD
18274 Old Ranch Road
661-823-7814
dornerfamilyvineyard@yahoo.com
After a 2009 trip to Europe, Michael and Michelle Dorner fell in love with German-style riesling wine and opened a vineyard 10 minutes from Tehachapi. Open since June 2020, the 20-acre property (it includes an outdoor Tuscan patio) is in the Cummings Valley and can host more than 150 people on its 5,000-square-foot garden venue. The vineyard regularly hosts wine tastings and weddings (June through October).
LIFETIME EVENTS
48771 W. Valley Blvd.
661-733-7409
Promising elegance and intimacy, Lifetime Events offers a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue perfect for celebrating many of life’s special occasions. One of the only indoor venues centrally located within Tehachapi, the space offers an open auditorium and stage, gathering room, catering kitchen, and lots of parking. It can be used for concerts, wedding receptions, parties, presentations, vendor fairs, business meetings and more.
NATIONAL CHAVEZ CENTER
29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
661-823-6271
nccreceptionist@chavezfoundation.org
Villa La Paz Conference & Event Center is located at the National Chavez Center, near the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument. Beautiful breathtaking views make Villa La Paz an unforgettable getaway. With a variety of offerings to choose from, the facility and staff can accommodate all of your needs to create a memorable experience all year-round. Hosts engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, wedding ceremonies and/or receptions, anniversaries, baby showers, birthday parties, quinceañeras, graduations, conferences, corporate retreats and more
ROSE GARDEN ESTATE
24492 Bear Valley Road
661-477-6140
Tucked away in the Cummings Valley, the Rose Garden Estate offers rustic elegance at its finest. This is a full-service wedding venue and one of The Knot’s “Hall of Fame” winners. The 20-acre location is open year-round and has a huge indoor reception hall.
SHIRLEY’S PLACE
25001 Banducci Road
661-319-5031
Named after a woman who taught in Tehachapi schools for 40 years, Shirley’s Place sits on 80 acres in the Cummings Valley. Offering an outdoor venue, Shirley’s Place hosts weddings, birthdays, reunions and other events. There is a dance floor and a covered patio for dancing.
TEHACHAPI WINE & CATTLE CO.
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
info@tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
With a historic home built in 1888, two rustic barns, along with a dance floor and dining area, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. has a hospitable country feel. Located on 60 acres in the Cummings Valley, the venue also offers a gazebo, provides catered meals and has live music almost every weekend during the warmer months.
Enjoy the 1,100-square-foot patio by the tasting room, a newly refurbished bunkhouse and a remodeled barrel room where the owners host murder mystery dinners.
TRIASSIC VINEYARDS
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
Seated upon the 200-million-year-old sediment of the Triassic Period, Triassic Vineyards is located on a sunny slope on an isolated ridge in the Cummings Valley. With award-winning wine grown from ancient soil, the venue also hosts a variety of events and has a covered patio.
THE VILLAGE COLLECTIVE
122 S. Green St.
Conference rooms suitable for meetings of up to 12 people and The Studio, an event space able to accommodate 95 (with a prep kitchen, tables and chairs included), The Village Collective in downtown Tehachapi also offers nonprofit rates.
661-644-7051
THE WOODS PAVILION
323 W. F St.
661-822-0762
With accommodations for up to 200 people, the Woods Pavilion is an outdoor facility near downtown Tehachapi with a large shaded patio area and a woodsy ambiance for weddings. The venue prides itself on being affordable and offers a one-stop shop for brides and grooms and everyone in between.
Woods also offers an Elopement Package (or a small tiny winy wedding package) for those who want to elope and bypass the drama. This includes three hours in the Pavilion, an officiant, appetizers, Champagne, sparkling punch, Champagne toast, cake and cake cutting service, music, photographer, flowers, tables, chairs, setup, and cleanup for an affordable price.
WREN’S GARDEN
413 S. Curry St.
805-200-8895
In late May 2022, new owners took over the charming performance and event venue in downtown Tehachapi formerly known as Jennifer’s Terrace and renamed it Wren’s Garden. Designed to evoke the aesthetic of a 1920s English garden, Wren’s Garden offers a serene venue for weddings, receptions, corporate events and fundraisers. The 2,700-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 140 guests. A raised fountain at the center of the property infuses a sense of tranquility into the activities.
