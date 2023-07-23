A highlight of summer in Tehachapi is the Farmers Market held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Tehachapi.
Vendors fill downtown's Centennial Plaza and adjacent Green Street with their produce, arts and crafts, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Live music is also provided for visitors' entertainment. Children can take advantage of face painting and sweet treats as families stroll the market. Regional farmers sell their own fruits and vegetables.
The Tehachapi Farmers Market is coordinated by the city of Tehachapi. For more information, contact Jessica Garner, market manager, at 661-822-2200, ext. 102.
