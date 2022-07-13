The Tehachapi Farmers Market takes place downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer on Green Street through Aug. 25.
Vendors fill downtown's Centennial Plaza and adjacent Green Street with their organic produce, arts and crafts, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Live music is also provided for visitors' entertainment. Children can take advantage of face painting and sweet treats as families stroll the market. Regional farmers sell their own fruits and vegetables.
The Tehachapi Farmers Market is coordinated through City Hall and logistical support is provided by the Public Works and Police departments.
For more information, contact Jessica Garner, market manager, at 661-822-2200, ext. 102.
