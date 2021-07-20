The Tehachapi Farmers Market will return downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer on Green Street. The market has been extended to continue through Sept. 30.
Previously, the former nonprofit Main Street Tehachapi organized and hosted the event. But when Main Street Tehachapi dissolved, the city of Tehachapi agreed to continue with the tried and true tradition, which is popular among locals and visitors alike.
Vendors fill downtown's Centennial Plaza and adjacent Green Street with their organic produce, arts and crafts, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Live music is also provided for visitors' entertainment. Children can take advantage of face painting and sweet treats as families stroll the market.
Central Valley-grown fruits and vegetables are for sale by the farmers themselves.
The Tehachapi Farmers Market will be coordinated through City Hall and logistical support will continue with the Public Works and Police departments.
For more information, contact Marianna Gutierrez, administrative assistant at City Hall and market manager, at 661-822-2200, ext. 102.
