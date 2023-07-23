Private vehicles remain the most common method of transportation in Tehachapi. However, the town also provides two forms of public transportation, a taxi service, two rental car locations and access to ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft for those without a private ride.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
East Kern Express: Route 100, which travels from Bakersfield to Lancaster and back every day, makes a stop at various times during the day in Tehachapi at Tehachapi Park and Ride, 335 W. Tehachapi Blvd., and can make a requested stop on Cameron Canyon Road at Highway 58. The route, which also makes stops in Mojave and Rosamond, and Keene upon request, gives residents the option to travel throughout the county, out of the Bakersfield and Mojave hubs. The intercommunity route is $3 for a general ticket, and $1.50 for a reduced fare for youth (kindergarten through 12th grade with proper identification), seniors (62-plus) and disabled passengers with a “reduced fare card.” The charge for the cross-county route is $5 for a general ticket and $2.50 for a reduced ticket. For more information, call 800-323-2396 or 800-560-1733 or go online to kerntransit.org/routes-and-schedules/100-bakersfield-lancaster/.
Tehachapi Dial-A-Ride: This localized public transit service is provided from 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fare is $2 for a general pass and $1 for a reduced fare pass — qualifications for this are the same as the East Kern Express. The service, which goes throughout Tehachapi, Old Town and Golden Hills, is suggested to be reserved at least a day in advance but same-day travels are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers can also transfer to the East Kern Express in Old Town and Tehachapi. For more information, call 800-323-2396 or go online to kerntransit.org/dial-a-ride/dial-tehachapi.
RENTAL CARS
Enterprise, 410 W. J St., Suite E; 661-823-0500; 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
RIDE-HAILING SERVICES
Uber: Download the Uber app on your smartphone to use
Lyft: Download the Lyft app on your smartphone to use
Note: Ride-hailing services in Tehachapi may be limited due to fewer drivers than more populated areas.
TOUR OPERATORS
Two locally owned companies offer wine tours and other transportation tied to visiting some of the best places in Tehachapi. Check with them for details:
Discover Tehachapi, 661-235-5334, discovertehachapi.com
Olde Vineyard Charm, 661-221-3660, oldevineyardcharm.com
VEHICLE CHARGING
If you need to charge your electric vehicle while visiting Tehachapi, you'll find a number of options with more anticipated. A Tesla Supercharger station to be located near Love's on East Tehachapi Boulevard was approved by the city of Tehachapi in May 2023, but a timeframe for opening was not available at publication time. Currently, the closest Tesla Supercharger station is in Mojave. A Google search for other charging options is probably the traveler's best bet for other types of charging stations.
