While most people travel to Tehachapi via private vehicle, there are several other ways to get to and from town:
Amtrak: Offers bus service to connect with northbound trains from Bakersfield and southbound and eastbound buses from Tehachapi Park and Ride, 335 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Curbside only (no bus shelter), no local ticketing agent. Call 800-872-7245 or visit amtrak.com.
Kern Transit: Connects Bakersfield and Lancaster to Tehachapi with scheduled daily bus service. Call 800-323-2396 or visit kerntransit.org.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport, 314 N. Hayes St., Tehachapi, north end of city, near Highway 58 at Mill Street: Operated by the city of Tehachapi, it offers fuel, pilots’ lounge and computerized weather system for current weather conditions. Call 661-822-2200, ext. 133.
Meadows Field (Bakersfield): About 45 miles from Tehachapi, it is the closest airport offering commercial airline service (American, United). Several car rental companies operate in Bakersfield, along with taxis. The only authorized ride sharing service at the airport is Lyft. Visit meadowsfield.com.
Walking: Every year people find their way to Tehachapi by way of the Pacific Crest Trail, pcta.org and hikers often come into town for services. The trail spans about 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through three Western states and traverses the eastern side of the Tehachapi Valley. Permits are required for some but not all areas of the trail. Permits are generally required for overnight travel in wilderness areas. For updated information, visit pcta.org/discover-the-trail or call 916-285-1846.
