Tehachapi's newest museum opened in early 2022 at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, but it already had a long history in Kern County.
The Golden Age of Flight Museum is dedicated to the county's aviation history from 1920 to the 1950s. Museum founder Todd Schultz calls this period the “Golden Age of Aviation History."
The museum is supported by local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of promoting aviation history with an emphasis on Kern County. Volunteers were active at Meadows Field in Bakersfield for a number of years, restoring vintage aircraft, which are regularly flown to various air shows. Space grew limited and public access to their display was restrictive.
The move to Tehachapi Municipal Airport allows larger, more permanent display space to show off vintage restored aircraft and educational displays.
