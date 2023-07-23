Two decades after the first commercial vineyard was planted in Tehachapi, a still-growing wine industry has become one of the largest visitor draws in the region.

In addition to producing award-winning wines, the wineries and tasting rooms host entertainment and events, providing visitors and local residents with plenty of reasons to return. Many also serve food or snacks.

The Tehachapi Mountains Wine Growers work together to share information to improve their operations and market the region. Mike Van Atta, who owns Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company with his wife, Beth Hamilton, is the current president.

In late 2020, many years of hard work by members of the group paid off when Tehachapi Mountains was designated as an AVA (American Viticultural Area) by a division of the federal government. Sometimes called an appellation of origin, an AVA is a special designation that means that at least 85 percent of the grapes used to make the wine must be grown in that area.

Five vineyards and associated tasting rooms are located in the Cummings Valley, near the communities of Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs and 10 miles west of the city of Tehachapi.

The newest tasting room is in downtown Tehachapi — Stray Leaves. It features wine from grapes grown in the Tehachapi Valley, southwest of the city.

Hours of operation vary. Call or check websites to help plan your trip.

Dorner Family Vineyard

dornerfamilyvineyard.com

18274 Old Ranch Road

661-823-7814

Rancho de Los Viajeros Vineyard

losviajerosvineyard.com

22701 Highway 202

562-229-6349

Stray Leaves Tasting Room

strayleaves.wine

123 S. Green St., downtown Tehachapi

661-822-9463

Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company

tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com

26877 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-9233

Tehachapi Winery

tehachapiwinery.com

22136 Bailey Road

661-821-9587

Triassic Vineyards

triassicvineyards.com

24627 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-5341

Wine tour operators

Discover Tehachapi

discovertehachapi.com

661-235-5334

Olde Vineyard Charm

oldevineyardcharm.com

661-221-3660

