To be ready for the future, it's often helpful to understand the history and past that paved the way for the present. The museums of Tehachapi help people do just that and are both informative and entertaining.
Visitors can get a taste of the early days of Tehachapi through the Tehachapi and Errea House museums. The two facilities share the city's story and rich culture.
Both museums are owned and operated by the Tehachapi Heritage League, a group of Tehachapi citizens whose mission is to preserve the local historical sites of the city. The group also works to restore these historical landmarks and celebrated its 50th anniversary on July 4, 2023.
TEHACHAPI MUSEUM
Artifacts in the Tehachapi Museum take visitors on a journey through time.
Upon entrance, visitors should also take note of the art deco structure of the Tehachapi Museum building, a classic style of architecture that has remained. The building once served the community as a branch of the Kern County Library system.
Some of the museum's most precious treasures can be found in the Milano Gallery, which highlights the legacy of the Native American Kawaiisu, including examples of rock art and noted basketry.
Explore the assortment of collections displayed throughout the building and see Tehachapi represented as it progressed through the years, including clothing, tools, household items, wildlife and more from those early time periods.
The Tehachapi Museum is located at 310 S. Green St. Admission is free.
ERREA HOUSE MUSEUM
Just across the street from the Tehachapi Museum stands the Errea House Museum. It is the oldest house in the area, going back to the 1870s and is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Once located in what is now considered Old Town, about 1900, the house was moved on log rollers pulled by horses or mules to its present location after most people relocated to the site of the current city of Tehachapi when the railroad arrived.
The home's refurbished parlor, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms and covered porch give visitors a view of life in rural Tehachapi from the 1900s to 1930s.
Restoration of the old–fashioned garden, located on the north side of the building, was completed in 2022 to resemble gardens found by homes in Tehachapi during the same time period. The house is named after a Spanish Basque family who lived in the house for more than 70 years.
The Errea House property includes a refurbished parlor, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms and a covered porch that helps guests imagine the rural days of the city from long ago.
A walking tour of Historic Downtown Tehachapi beginning at the museum will also acquaint visitors with places important to the community's history. The Tehachapi Depot, the BeeKay Theatre and the site of the former Bandhauer Market are just a few stops visitors can see along the way.
Tehachapi's wall murals also tell the town's story through the paintings. The People of the Mountains, Red Front Blacksmith Shop, 1915 Street Dance and the T-hacha-P Brand murals are a few of the noteworthy murals.
The Errea House Museum is located at 311 S. Green St. Admission is also free.
The Tehachapi Museum and the Errea House Museum generally are open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. More information about these attractions can also be found at tehachapimuseum.org or by calling 661-822-8152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.