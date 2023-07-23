In addition to hotels and motels in and around Tehachapi, visitors will find many options at AirBNB.com and VRBO.com, making it possible to find just the right accommodation for your visit.
There are also options for campers and people traveling in RVs.
Here is a list of hotels and motels in an around Tehachapi:
Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi, 500 Steuber Road; 661-823-8000
Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel, 420 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1800
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi, 422 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4800
Golden Hills Motel, 22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-4488
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 901 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-822-9837
Ranch House Motel, 500 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4561
Ranch Motel, 507 S. Curry St.; 661-822-4283
Santa Fe Motel, 120 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3184
Stallion Springs Resort, 28681 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-5400
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi, 418 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-5591
TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 1052 Magellan Drive; 661-338-5000.
RV travelers looking for a place to stay can check out these options:
Brite Lake Aquatic Recreation area, 22902 Banducci Road; 661-822-2832 (camp host)
Indian Hill Ranch RV Park, 18061 Arosa Road; 661-822-6613
Mountain Valley RV Park, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-1213
Tehachapi Mountain Park (county park, no hook-ups or reservations), 17350 Water Canyon Road
Trails End RV Park, 541 E. H St.; 661-822-3697
HIPCAMP.com also has a number of private properties in the Tehachapi area that offer a range of amenities for campers and RV travelers, some for groups and some for individuals.
