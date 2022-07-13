Here is a list of hotels and motels in an around Tehachapi:
Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi, 500 Steuber Road; 661-823-8000
Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel, 420 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1800
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi, 422 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4800
Golden Hills Motel, 22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-4488
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 901 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-822-9837
Ranch House Motel, 500 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4561
Ranch Motel, 507 S. Curry St.; 661-822-4283
Santa Fe Motel, 120 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3184
Stallion Springs Resort, 28681 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-5400
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi, 418 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-5591
TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 1052 Magellan Drive; 661-338-5000*
*TownePlace Suites was set to open soon after the publication date for this edition of the Tehachapi Visitor Guide.
•••
RV travelers looking for a place to stay can check out these options:
Brite Lake Aquatic Recreation area, 22902 Banducci Road; 661-822-2832 (camp host)
Indian Hill Ranch RV Park, 18061 Arosa Road; 661-822-6613
Mountain Valley RV Park, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-1213
Tehachapi Mountain Park (county park, no hook-ups or reservations), 17350 Water Canyon Road
Trails End RV Park, 541 E. H St.; 661-822-3697
