UP 03 - TownePlace by Marriott.jpg

TownePlace by Marriott, Tehachapi’s newest hotel, was nearly complete in June 2022.

 Photo by Claudia Elliott

Here is a list of hotels and motels in an around Tehachapi:

Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi, 500 Steuber Road; 661-823-8000

Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel, 420 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1800

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi, 422 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4800

Golden Hills Motel, 22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-4488

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 901 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-822-9837

Ranch House Motel, 500 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4561

Ranch Motel, 507 S. Curry St.; 661-822-4283

Santa Fe Motel, 120 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3184

Stallion Springs Resort, 28681 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-5400

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi, 418 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-5591

TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 1052 Magellan Drive; 661-338-5000*

*TownePlace Suites was set to open soon after the publication date for this edition of the Tehachapi Visitor Guide.

•••

RV travelers looking for a place to stay can check out these options:

Brite Lake Aquatic Recreation area, 22902 Banducci Road; 661-822-2832 (camp host)

Indian Hill Ranch RV Park, 18061 Arosa Road; 661-822-6613

Mountain Valley RV Park, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-1213

Tehachapi Mountain Park (county park, no hook-ups or reservations), 17350 Water Canyon Road

Trails End RV Park, 541 E. H St.; 661-822-3697