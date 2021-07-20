Here is a list of hotels, motels and other lodging options when visiting Tehachapi.
Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi, 500 Steuber Road; 661-823-8000
Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel, 420 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1800
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi, 422 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4800
Golden Hills Motel, 22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-4488
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 901 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-822-9837
Lodge at Woodward West, 18100 Lucaya Way; 661-822-5581
Mountain Valley RV Park, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-1213
Ranch House Motel, 500 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4561
Ranch Motel, 507 S. Curry St.; 661-822-4283
Rose Garden Estate Bed & Breakfast, 24492 Bear Valley Road; 661-477-6140
Santa Fe Motel, 120 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3184
Stallion Springs Resort, 28681 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-5400
Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi, 418 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-5591
Trails End RV Park, 541 E. H St.; 661-822-3697
