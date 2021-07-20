storm (copy)

As clouds start to clear and the morning fog lifts, the mountains of the Loop Ranch appear over the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, located at 901 Capital Hills Parkway.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Here is a list of hotels, motels and other lodging options when visiting Tehachapi.

Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi, 500 Steuber Road; 661-823-8000

Best Western Plus Country Park Hotel, 420 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1800

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tehachapi, 422 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4800

Golden Hills Motel, 22561 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-4488

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 901 Capital Hills Parkway; 661-822-9837

Lodge at Woodward West, 18100 Lucaya Way; 661-822-5581

Mountain Valley RV Park, 16334 Harris Road; 661-822-1213

Ranch House Motel, 500 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4561

Ranch Motel, 507 S. Curry St.; 661-822-4283

Rose Garden Estate Bed & Breakfast, 24492 Bear Valley Road; 661-477-6140

Santa Fe Motel, 120 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3184

Stallion Springs Resort, 28681 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-5400

Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western Tehachapi, 418 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-5591

Trails End RV Park, 541 E. H St.; 661-822-3697