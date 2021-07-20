The GranFondo has had a grand run in Tehachapi — but cyclists won't be out on the courses in 2021. The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year prompted organizers to cancel the fall 2021 event.
But look for its return, better than ever, in 2022 as athletes from around the world visit to ride diverse terrain from Bear Valley Springs to Sand Canyon to Keene to the city proper.
There are generally four courses that span from 18 to 100 miles long — something for everyone! While the September event technically isn't a race, riders' times are tracked for bragging rights.
Check out tehachapigranfondo.com for details come 2022.
