First, let me welcome you to Tehachapi.
I was recently asked if I could tell a Bakersfield podcast audience something about Tehachapi that a visitor might not know. My response was, if you are asking me that question, then you have never stopped or traveled through our communities known collectively as Tehachapi.
Tehachapi is made up of several hometown residential communities that include Golden Hills, Stallion Springs, Bear Valley Springs, Alpine Forest, Old Town, Cummings Valley, Brite Valley, Old West Ranch, Sand Canyon and the city of Tehachapi. Roughly 40,000 people call “Tehachapi” home.
Those who drive by on Highway 58 see three Tehachapi exits for gas, food and lodging, but we are much more. If all you need is to fill up your gas tank and stomach, you will satisfy that need along Tehachapi Boulevard and go back on the highway and off to your destination.
What you missed out on is the mom-and-pop shops nestled in the downtown area. You missed out on the Historic Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, the Visitor’s Center, and tribute monuments to our military, you missed the waterfall at Centennial Plaza. You missed an opportunity to rest and picnic in the shade of beautiful oak trees in Railroad Park. Those are just a few of the things in the city of Tehachapi along Tehachapi Boulevard.
Now if you want to get the feel of “Tehachapi,” take the time to drive on the 202 through the business corridor on Tucker Road and take it west through Cummings Valley and head out through Golden Hills and Old Towne toward Stallion Springs. What will you see? Country roads surrounded by ranches, farmland and the vineyards. You will also see cattle, horses, ostriches, alpacas and wildlife, which could include deer and elk.
We invite you to stop and try the local wines at one of tasting rooms that are family owned. Did you bring your bike or hiking shoes? Well, Tehachapi has hiking trails at Mountain Park, plenty of paved bike paths in town, and a mountain bike trail system. Perhaps you’d like to cast a line into Brite Lake and test your fishing ability.
What, still not enough to make you exit the highway? Maybe a stop at the Mountain Valley Airport to watch the gliders takeoff and land, why not take a ride on a glider while you are there? Edwards Air Force Base sends their pilots up to train and experience a different type of flying.
When talking about Tehachapi, you must identify it with its history of being founded around the railroad close to 150 years ago. You can visit the Tehachapi Loop viewing platform and watch a freight train pass over itself as it navigates the engineering marvel known as the loop.
One thing to remember as you walk through our downtown is to put your phone down and look up; you will take in so much more. Also, be ready to say hi to a person walking past you. Yes, that’s right, when you visit Tehachapi, you will be welcomed as if you live here. Small town living nestled in the Tehachapi Mountains, close enough to everything you need — and it’s a place you will want to call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.