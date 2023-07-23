First, let me welcome you to Tehachapi.
If this is your first visit to Tehachapi, you’re going to have a tough decision on what to check out first. How much time do you have? For a small town, Tehachapi has so much variety, something for everyone!
Let me suggest you stop in the historic downtown, take a walk along Tehachapi Boulevard and check out our small businesses that are locally owned and operated. You’ll find a unique sense of style and a flair at our boutiques, antique and art-based stores. We have a wide selection of food options all within walking distance of our train museum and parks. You can even picnic under one of our large majestic oak trees at Railroad Park, or listen to the waterfall at Centennial Plaza. Our downtown footprint has grown to the north of the train tracks where you will find three microbreweries that always have entertainment and specialty food items. Now we also feature wine tasting on Green Street in a renovated old bank building.
If you have a little more time to see the community, check out our wine tasting rooms in the Cummings Valley about 15 minutes outside the city. Award winning wines can be found at locally owned and operated vineyards that also feature entertainment and a variety of food options. Enjoy the trip and check out the western way of life with cattle, horse and alpaca ranches. There are miles of hiking trails and bike paths to explore Tehachapi.
We're known as the “land of four seasons,” where we truly get three months of winter, spring, summer and fall. Tehachapi is made up of several hometown residential communities that include Golden Hills, Stallion Springs, Bear Valley Springs, Alpine Forest, Old Town, Cummings Valley, Brite Valley, Old West Ranch, Sand Canyon and the city of Tehachapi.
One thing to remember as you walk through our downtown is to put your phone down and look up; you will take in so much more. Also, be ready to say hi to a person walking past you. Yes, that’s right, when you visit Tehachapi, you will be welcomed as if you live here. Small town living nestled in the Tehachapi Mountains, close enough to everything you need — and it’s a place you will want to call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.