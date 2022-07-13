For more than a century, visitors to Tehachapi have stopped alongside Woodford-Tehachapi Road for a view of trains making their way around the famous Tehachapi Loop.
Sometimes called the “back road,” Woodford-Tehachapi Road winds its way down from West Golden Hills east toward Keene and was once the only way into the Tehachapi Valley from the west.
Along the way, as the road makes its way through Tehachapi Canyon, there are great views of the railroad to the north — and the spectacular sight of trains going around the Tehachapi Loop. But until 2021 there was not a really safe place to stop.
A few monuments at a wider than usual spot told the story of the Tehachapi Loop, a railroad engineering feature in which the tracks pass over themselves in a circular loop to allow trains to gain elevation in a steep area without exceeding a 2.2 percent grade. But there was little room along the road and safety was an issue.
Around 2016, the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot — which operates the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum — began a campaign to create a safe and accommodating platform to allow visitors to stop and watch trains make their way around the Loop.
With cooperation from Kern County, and funding from the county, city of Tehachapi and many other donors, about $100,000 was raised to create the new platform.
Now bus tours and individuals traveling can safely stop to learn about the Loop and watch the trains — a favorite pastime in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.