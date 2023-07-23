There’s always something fun to do in Tehachapi. Both tourists and residents can enjoy entertainment and attractions all year long. Events listed here are subject to change and new events are added regularly.
Check TehachapiNews.com or Tehachapi News for details as each event approaches, and for more events that come up throughout the year
JULY
• Tehachapi’s All-American Fourth of July, Philip Marx Central Park
• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Art 2023 (public art show), sponsored by Tehachapi Arts Commission
• Photo Contest, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre
AUGUST
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
• Oldtimers Reunion, Philip Marx Central Park (first Sunday in August)
• Cheers to Charity fundraiser (cheerstocharity.net)
• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park
• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi’s PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Chalk on the Walk, downtown Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church
SEPTEMBER
• Brewfondo Graveler, Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association
• Gone to the Dogs 5K Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society
OCTOBER
• American Cancer Society Bark for Life at the Depot
• Tehachapi Apple Festival, downtown Tehachapi
• Trunk or Treat in downtown Tehachapi
• Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat event
• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs
• Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival
NOVEMBER
• Veterans Day celebration, Philip Marx Central Park
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
DECEMBER
• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Christmas Bazaar, Aspen Builders Activity Center
MARCH and APRIL
• Easter Egg Hunt, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• All Tehachapi Youth Art Contest
• Spring Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
MAY
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby
• Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert
• Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park
• Western Swing Out Weekender
JUNE
• Train Show, Tehachapi Education Center gymnasium
