There’s always something fun to do in Tehachapi. Both tourists and residents will be greeted with consistent entertainment and attractions all year long. Some traditional events were stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic and may not have been rescheduled by the time of publication.
Check TehachapiNews.com or Tehachapi News for details as each event approaches, and for more events that come up throughout the year.
JULY
• Tehachapi’s All-American Fourth of July, Philip Marx Central Park
• All American 5K Run, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Art 2022 (public art show), sponsored by Tehachapi Arts Commission
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Photo Contest, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
AUGUST
• Oldtimers Reunion, Philip Marx Central Park (first Sunday in August)
• Cheers to Charity fundraiser (cheerstocharity.net)
• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park
• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi’s PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Makers Market, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Chalk on the Walk, downtown Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church
• Mountain Gallop 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• National Night Out, Philip Marx Central Park
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
SEPTEMBER
• Gone to the Dogs 5K Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
OCTOBER
• American Cancer Society Bark for Life at the Depot
• Tehachapi Apple Festival, downtown Tehachapi
• T-town Ride 2022, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Trunk or Treat in downtown Tehachapi
• Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat event
• Halloween Contest, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs
• Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
NOVEMBER
• Veterans Day celebration, Philip Marx Central Park
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
DECEMBER
• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Christmas Bazaar, Aspen Builder’s Activity Center
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
JANUARY and FEBRUARY
• Rotary Club’s Wine Pairing Dinner
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
MARCH and APRIL
• Easter Egg Hunt,Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby
• All Tehachapi Youth Art Contest
• Spring Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Spring Art Show, Bear Valley Springs
• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
MAY
• Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert
• Southern Sierra Pops Spring Concert
• Memorial Day Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park
• Western Swing Out Weekender
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
JUNE
• Makers Market, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
• First Friday Artist Receptions, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
