For more than 20 years the Tehachapi Mountains have been home to the Norbertine Canonesses of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph.
Just a few minutes southwest of the city of Tehachapi, a peaceful atmosphere pervades the beautiful 470-plus-acre property of the convent of cloistered, contemplative Norbertine sisters.
They are members of a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church which dates back to the 12th century, when St. Norbert founded the Norbertine Order in the Prémontré Valley of France.
The Canonesses of Bethlehem Priory each day perform the full daily cycle of the divine office, sung seven times a day in community in both Latin and English. The Norbertine community in Tehachapi is the only community of cloistered nuns in the Diocese of Fresno.
Within their enclosure, about 40 sisters joyfully lead a simple life of prayer and work, striving through their daily activities toward ever greater self-sustenance.
Guests are welcome to join the sisters for Holy Mass from Monday to Saturday. Holy Mass is at 8:30 a.m. Guests are also welcome to pray in the chapel during the day, and to join the sisters for the Liturgy of the Hours and other prayers. A schedule is available online at norbertinesisters.org.
In their efforts toward self-sufficiency, a requirement of all Norbertines, the sisters engage in a number of activities within the monastery. They sew and sell priests' vestments, are busy with a very popular dog breeding program, have an annual Christmas wreath and gift box fundraiser, and run their monastery gift shop and bookstore, as well as their Bethany Guest House, as part of the Norbertine tradition of hospitality.
They also have their own greenhouse and organic gardens, more than 150 chickens from which they gather eggs, and their own cows and goats, from which they use the fresh milk to make artisan cheese and dairy products. A variety of cheeses are available seasonally.
Visitors are welcome to browse the sisters' small monastery gift shop, open 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. daily, where you will find items for sale made by the sisters — such as five-decade and single-decade rosaries, homemade jams and marmalades, specialty anise-almond biscotti, granola and macaroons, body care items, aprons, baby blankets, specialty greeting cards — as well as the sisters' chant CD, religious books and other religious items, including icons, statues, medals and more. Items may also be ordered online.
Fundraising is ongoing for community living expenses and for Phase II of the Monastery Expansion Project.
Directions: From Highway 58, take exit 148, Tehachapi 202 — Tucker Road. Go south on Tucker Road to Highline Road. Turn right; go 1.3 miles to Water Canyon Road. Turn left; go 2.3 miles to the big brown Norbertine Monastery sign on your right. Turn right onto the property, and then right at the white gate, going past the first buildings and the priests' log cabin. Continue up the road to the chapel, gift shop and Bethany House at the top of the hill.
Prayer requests and information: All are welcome to email prayer intentions to the sisters at their email prayer request line: pray_req@cybersurfers.net.
For more information, call 661-823-1066 or email norbertinecanonesses@gmail.com.
