Whether it's sunny and warm or chilly outside, there's plenty to do at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District locales.
First, Meadowbrook Park has a state-of-the-art playground for kids ages 3 to 5 and for kids 5 to 13. There is a large grass area and a full-size baseball field. There is also a dog park for large and small dogs to come and play. The park is located at 21750 Westwood Blvd.
Philip Marx Central Park features two up-to-date playgrounds: one for children ages 3 to 5 and another for children ages 5 to 13. There is a gazebo and shade structure along with several picnic benches and fire pits for first come first serve or for rentals. The park is located on the corner of Mojave and E streets.
West Park has a single playground for children ages 5 to 13. There are three baseball fields and two softball fields. The TVRPD office is also located at West Park at 490 W. D St.
Brite Lake is home to more than 40 campsites, full hookups, partial hookups and tent camping sites available. The campground also offers long-term rental spaces. The lake is abundant with fish all year round with stockings regularly. The lake is located at 22902 Banducci Road. Camp host hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 661-221-2931.
The Aspen Builders Activity Center is the home to the majority of TVRPD’s youth programs and adult sports. It is also the location of the new Ollie Mountain Sports Park. It has a large basketball court where TVRPD offers youth and adult basketball, volleyball, summer camp activities and much more. The center is located at 410 W. D St.
The Dye Natatorium pool is the only community pool. It is a partial indoor facility open during the summer months. It runs programs for open swim, lap swim, swim lessons and water aerobics. The pool is open at 400-B S. Snyder Ave.
For more information, visit the TVRPD website at tvrpd.org or call 661-822-3228.
