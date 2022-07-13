The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi.
Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
Tehachapi is surrounded by amazing beauty such as golden hills, ancient oaks and breathtaking sunsets. We have four distinct seasons, each more beautiful than the last. In the spring the hills are dappled in color from wildflowers. Historically, apples, peaches and grain are grown throughout the year. On the weekends you can enjoy a day at one of the many award-winning vineyards that provide food, music and exquisite wines.
The town and the greater Tehachapi area has a great deal to offer visitors, with a wide variety of festivals, shopping, live music, galleries, museums, rodeos and farmers markets. Enjoy a walking tour of the beautiful and colorful murals that depict historical events or community members. Eat at one of the many family owned and operated restaurants and cafes. Enjoy the sunset at the Tehachapi Loop Overlook and watch the trains on the engineering marvel known as the Tehachapi Loop.
This visitors' guide will provide you with an abundance of information to make your visit wonderful and memorable. Please stop by or call the Chamber of Commerce for any information you may need for your visit or relocation. You may come for the weekend and decide to stay!
We're happy to help via email at chamber@tehachapi.com or call us at 661-822-4180
Jeanette Pauer is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.