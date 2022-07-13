Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God, 19434 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-7715
A City on a Hill Church, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Apostolic Faith Church, 423 S. Curry St.; 661-822-6622
Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way; 661-821-0183; bearvalleychurch.org
Calvary Chapel Tehachapi, 15719 Highline Road; 661-823-9814; calvarychapeltehachapi.com
Christian Life Assembly, 920 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-3813; clatehachapi.com
Christian Science Society & Reading Room, 206 E. F St., Suite 4; sites.google.com/site/christiansciencetehachapi
Church of Christ, 401 S. Mill St.; 661-822-3991; tehachapicofc.org
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive; 661-281-9810
Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road; 661-822-1379; countryoaks.org
First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.; 661-822-3138; fbc-tehachapi.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St.; 661-822-6817; goodshepherdtehachapi.org
Grace Fellowship of Tehachapi, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-9760; gfteh.org
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; 661-822-7541; mountainbiblechurch.org
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20335 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-1174; tehachapica.adventistchurch.org
St. Jude’s In-the-Mountains Anglican Church, 1200 S. Curry St; 661-822-3607; stjudesinthemountains.org
St. Malachy Roman Catholic Church, 407 W. E St.; 661-822-3060; saintmalachy.church
Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road; 661-822-1400; sothchurch.org
Stallion Springs Church, 18151 St. Andrews Drive; 661-823-0799; stallionspringscommunitychurch.com
Summit Christian Fellowship (Tehachapi Foursquare Church), 414 S. Curry St.; 661-822-7400
Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene, 19016 Highline Road; 661-822-4426; tnaz.org
Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St.; 661-822-4443; tcccucc.org
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.; 661-822-9313; tehachapivineyard.org
Tehachapi Sovereign Grace Church, 20413 Brian Way; 661-805-8020; sgct.org
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church, 20400 Backes Lane; 661-822-1440
Tehachapi Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 20708 Tucker Road; 661-822-4564
Valley Bible Fellowship, Tehachapi campus, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-325-2251, ext. 116
