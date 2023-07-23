Tehachapi offers an abundance of recreation opportunities.
BICYCLING
The Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association website, tehachapitrails.com, provides plenty of information about local trails. Tehachapi is a haven for cycling enthusiasts with many scenic trails that have differing terrain ranges. A $35 yearly household membership is needed to ride the trails for insurance purposes. Helmets are required.
BOWLING
Tehachapi has a brand new bowling alley offering lots of fun for individual and league bowlers. Mountain Bowling is part of the new P-Dubs family entertainment complex at 20900 Santa Luca.
CAMPING
Tehachapi provides plenty of spots for camping.
Brite Valley Aquatic Recreation Area: Open year-round for camping, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing, the park offers RV campground hookups and tent sites, restrooms with showers, picnic pavilions, fish-cleaning stations and a dock. Pavilion reservations and fee payments must be made at least two weeks in advance at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District office at 490 W. D St. or by calling 661-822-3228. For campsite reservations, please call the camp host at 661-221-2832 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on camping, fees and regulations, visit tvrpd.org/parks-facilities/brite-lake.
Indian Hill Ranch RV Park & Campground: Indian Hill, located at 18061 Arosa Road, offers 37 full hookup RV locations, 30- and 50-amp electric service, paved road access and pull-through parking. Propane, laundry and mail service are also available. For more information, call 661-822-6613 or visit indianhillranch.com.
Rankin Ranch: The 31,000-acre ranch, located at 23500 Walker Basin Road in Caliente, is open to the public for hiking, rainbow trout fishing and horseback riding. Amenities includes a total of seven duplex cabins, home-cooked meals, swimming pool access, kids’ programs, hay-wagon rides and an evening patio party. For more information, call 661-867-2511 or visit rankinranch.com.
Mountain Valley RV Park: Located adjacent to Mountain Valley Airport, this park, located at 16334 Harris Road, is open year-round with 27 sites with water and electricity hookups, a dump station, Raven's Nest Sandwich Shop and Skylark North Glider Port. For more information, call 661-822-1213 or visit skylarknorth.com for information on the glider port.
Tehachapi Mountain Park: Tehachapi Mountain Park is located at 17350 Water Canyon Road, 8 miles southwest of town. The park features hiking on the Nuooah Nature Trail, 61 family camping locations, two group facilities — Tehachapi Mountain Camp and Sierra Flats — and a horseback riding trail with a 10-horse corral. For more information, call Kern County Parks and Recreation at 661-868-7000 or visit https://bit.ly/3xLLjb8
FISHING & BOATING
Brite Lake, located at 22902 Banducci Road, is open year-round for fishing and day use. Fishing licenses are required. Boat-launching passes for the day or the season are now available at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District office at 490 W. D St. For more information and fees, call 822-3228 or visit tvrpd.org/parks-facilities/brite-lake.
FLYING
With Tehachapi’s scenery and open mountainous skies, the area is favored by pilots, who encourage visitors to enjoy it too.
Airport: The Tehachapi Municipal Airport is located at 314 N. Hayes St., south of the Sierra Nevada and is known as the corridor to Northern and Southern California, as it is seen as an ideal spot to refuel and rest. For more information, call 661-822-2200, ext. 133, or visit liveuptehachapi.com/26/Airport.
Gliderport: Skylark North, a full-service glider flight school, is located at 16334 Harris Road in Tehachapi Valley, giving it a perfect location for gliders and sailplanes as lift conditions are generated by the Sierra Nevada, Tehachapi Mountains and Mojave Desert. For more information and pricing, call 661-822-5267 or visit skylarknorth.com.
Spaceport: The only private airport in the U.S. with a commercial spaceflight license, the Mojave Air & Space Port, located at 1434 Flightline, Building 58, in Mojave, has been a consistent breaker of records and aerospace barriers. Visit the Voyager Restaurant, gift shop and Legacy Park, home to SpaceShipOne, the Voyager and The Rotary Rocket Roton. While the spaceport does not offer tours to the public, it invites them to its monthly “Plane Crazy Saturdays” to see the facilities. For more information, call 661-824-2433 or visit www.mojaveairport.com.
GOLFING
Oak Tree Country Club: The Oak Tree Country Club, located at 29541 Rolling Oak Drive in Bear Valley Springs, is a private club that is a nine-hole, par-36 course with more than 3,000 yards of play area and a driving range. Members are allowed to bring guests. For more information, call 661-821-5144. For country club information, visit oaktreecountryclub.org.
HORSEBACK RIDING
Tehachapi is a great place for horseback riding; however, facilities and areas to ride are mostly private. The exceptions are trails in Mountain Park, which is operated by Kern County. Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs also have trails available for residents.
Rankin Ranch: Horseback riding is a popular activity at the ranch and is available for guests 6 and older for all levels of riding experience with a maximum weight of 250 pounds. For more information, call 661-867-2511 or visit rankinranch.com/events-activities/ranch-activities.
SHOOTING
Tehachapi Sportsman Club: Located at 20707 Sand Canyon Road, a half-mile north of Highway 58, the club supports all types of sport shooting and operates shooting ranges with two trap houses with automatic machines and voice-release microphones. The outdoor ranges include a rifle range with distances of 50, 100, 200 and 300 yards, a pistol range from 7 to 50 yards, simulated cowboy shoots, tactical timed events and archery targets. Yearly memberships are $60. For more information, visit tehachapisportsmanclub.com.
SKATING
The new Ollie Mountain Sports Park at 490 W. D. St., next to the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center is very popular. The facility is all-inclusive, designed for all ages and skill levels riding skateboards, inline/roller skates, scooters and BMX bikes. It is open from dawn to dusk (and unsupervised). Elbow and knee pads are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit tvrpd.org/parks-facilities/skate-park.
SWIMMING
Dye Natatorium: The Dye Natatorium, which is operated by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, is located at 400-B S. Snyder Ave., next to the Jacobsen Middle School parking lot. It hosts a heated, indoor six-lane pool that is 25 yards in length. It is open seasonally. For more information, call 661-822-3228, 661-221-2758 or visit tvrpd.org/parks-facilities/dye-natatorium-pool.
