Tehachapi is an ideal destination for everyone of all ages, offering affordable housing, low crime rates, clean air, favorable weather and a close-knit community to lean on. If you are interested in relocating to Tehachapi, the following resources may be helpful.
REAL ESTATE
Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, 803 Tucker Road; 661-822-7652; tehachapiaor.com: This is the group to go to if you are looking for housing or land in the Tehachapi area, whether it’s buying or selling with help from a local Realtor or looking for a service provider who can help with your ownership needs. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Tehachapi Unified School District, 300 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2100; tehachapiusd.com/en-US
PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS
FIELD (Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development) main office and EPIC de Cesar Chavez High School, 122 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C; 661-822-4381
Mojave River Academy: Tehachapi Resource Center, 20948 Sage Lane; 661-510-9198; mojaveriver.net
Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi, 20419 Brian Way; 661-825-2200; valleyoakstehachapi.org
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Heritage Oak School, 20915 Schout Road; 661-823-0885; heritageoakschool.info
ADULT SCHOOLS
Tehachapi Adult School, 400 S. Snyder Ave.; 661-822-2112
HOME SCHOOLING
Tehachapi also has an active home-schooling community.
