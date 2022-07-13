Tehachapi is an ideal destination for everyone of all ages, offering affordable housing, low crime rates, clean air, favorable weather and a close-knit community to lean on. If you are interested in relocating to Tehachapi, the following resources may be helpful:
REAL ESTATE
Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, 20705 South St., Suite A; 661-822-7652; tehachapiaor.com: This is the group to go to if you are looking for housing or land in the Tehachapi area, whether it’s buying or selling with help from a local Realtor or looking for a service provider who can help with your ownership needs.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Tehachapi Unified School District, 300 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2100; tehachapiusd.com. The local public school district operates Tehachapi High School, Monroe High School, the Tehachapi Adult School, the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, Jacobsen Middle School, Cummings Valley Elementary School, Golden Hills Elementary School and Tompkins Elementary School.
PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS
Mojave River Academy: Tehachapi Resource Center, 20948 Sage Lane; 661-510-9198; mojaveriver.net
Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi, 20419 Brian Way; 661-825-2200; valleyoakstehachapi.org
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Heritage Oak School, 20915 Schout Road; 661-823-0885; heritageoakschool.info
Tehachapi Academy of Dramatic Arts (TADA Acting Studio), 102 S. Robinson St.; 661-750-7925
COLLEGES, ADULT AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS
Airstreams Renewables, Inc., (vocational training), 661-822-3963
FIELD (Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development) headquarters, 122 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C; 661-822-4381
Cerro Coso Community College, Tehachapi Branch, 126 S. Snyder Ave., 661-823-4986
Tehachapi Adult School, 400 S. Snyder Ave.; 661-822-2112
HOME SCHOOLING
Tehachapi also has an active home-schooling community. Tehachapi Unified School District provides support for homeschoolers, including offering a new blended program at the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy opening in August 2022 at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Ave.
