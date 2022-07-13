Tehachapi is an ideal destination for everyone of all ages, offering affordable housing, low crime rates, clean air, favorable weather and a close-knit community to lean on. If you are interested in relocating to Tehachapi, the following resources may be helpful:

REAL ESTATE

Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, 20705 South St., Suite A; 661-822-7652; tehachapiaor.com: This is the group to go to if you are looking for housing or land in the Tehachapi area, whether it’s buying or selling with help from a local Realtor or looking for a service provider who can help with your ownership needs.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Tehachapi Unified School District, 300 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2100; tehachapiusd.com. The local public school district operates Tehachapi High School, Monroe High School, the Tehachapi Adult School, the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, Jacobsen Middle School, Cummings Valley Elementary School, Golden Hills Elementary School and Tompkins Elementary School.

PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOLS

Mojave River Academy: Tehachapi Resource Center, 20948 Sage Lane; 661-510-9198; mojaveriver.net

Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi, 20419 Brian Way; 661-825-2200; valleyoakstehachapi.org

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Heritage Oak School, 20915 Schout Road; 661-823-0885; heritageoakschool.info

Tehachapi Academy of Dramatic Arts (TADA Acting Studio), 102 S. Robinson St.; 661-750-7925

COLLEGES, ADULT AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS

Airstreams Renewables, Inc., (vocational training), 661-822-3963

FIELD (Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development) headquarters, 122 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C; 661-822-4381

Cerro Coso Community College, Tehachapi Branch, 126 S. Snyder Ave., 661-823-4986

Tehachapi Adult School, 400 S. Snyder Ave.; 661-822-2112

HOME SCHOOLING

Tehachapi also has an active home-schooling community. Tehachapi Unified School District provides support for homeschoolers, including offering a new blended program at the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy opening in August 2022 at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Ave.