There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Town.
CENTRAL TEHACHAPI
The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.
5 Hearts Quilts, 104 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8709
Alligator Rose, 117 S. Mill St., Suite H; 562-235-1069
Auntie Em’s Antique Mall, 225 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3420
B & B Liquor Market, 220 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3521
Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center, 104 S. Robinson St.; 661-917-2332
Bliss Interiors and Antiquity, 106 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-304-3275
Cycle & Go Cyclery, 121 E. F St.; 661-825-5246
Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St.; 661-823-1920
Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair, 230 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1600
Gallery ’N’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6062
Go2Girlz Antique Boutique, 211 S. Curry St.; 661-823-1984
Gold Coast Station, 426 N. Curry St.; 661-822-5026
Guild Thrift Shop, 101 W. E St.
Home Depot, 507 N. Mill St.; 661-823-5434
Love’s Travel Stop, 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1484
Moses-Master Carpet, 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6959
Mountain Music-Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St.; 661-823-9994
Nannette Keller Boutique, 102 S. Robinson St.; 661-825-5306
New 2 You, 432 W. J St.; 661-238-8942
Oak Tree Arts & Antiques, 102 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0162
Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1049
R-Soto Tire Repair, 151 N. Mill St.; 661-817-5881
Sharing & Caring, 207 S. Pauley St.; 661-822-3001
Sheridan’s, 114 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4252
Southern Shooters Supply, 120 E. F St.; 661-823-1223
Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery, 435 W. J St.; 661-823-1930
Tehachapi Candle Co., 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-330-8607
Tehachapi Christian Store, 108 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0626
Tehachapi Floor Covering, 1582 Goodrick Drive; 661-822-5025
Tehachapi Flower Shop, 107 S. Green St.; 661-822-3117
Tehachapi’s Humble Collector, 101 E. H St.; 661-823-1760
Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center, 105 W. H St.; 661-822-3210
Tehachapi Tack Shack, 117 S. Mill St., Suite B; 661-823-1115
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6794
The Dressing Room, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-557-0790
The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St., Suite A; 661-827-7588
This and That Home Decor/Rancho Raviri, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-825-5017
Tractor Supply, 480 N. Mill St.; 661-823-1687
WEST TEHACHAPI
The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.
Albertsons, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7090
All American Automotive & Tires, 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-822-4950
AT&T, 695 Tucker Road; 661-823-8229
Auto Zone, 842 Tucker Road; 661-823-1294
Big 5 Sporting Goods, 685 Tucker Road; 661-822-4197
Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, No. 5; 661-822-0307
DECO du JOUR, 831 Tucker Road; 661-450-8616
Dollar General Market, 846 Tucker Road; 661-750-0166
Dollar Tree, 844 Tucker Road; 661-825-2255
Family Dollar, 655 Tucker Road; 661-825-2337
J & H Auto, 501 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-9171
Kapy’s Electronic and Book, authorized RadioShack dealer, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-4512
M&M’s Sports, 760 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-1668
O'Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Tucker Road; 661-823-1490
Postal ASAP!, 785 Tucker Road, Suite G; 661-822-7508
Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-5683
Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road; 661-822-9232
Save Mart, 841 Tucker Road; 661-822-3098
Sav-on Pharmacy, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7094
Sears Hometown Center, 835 Tucker Road; 661-822-4914
T-Mobile, 1054 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-750-0300
Tehachapi Liquor, 840 Tucker Road, Suite J; 661-823-1118
To Your Health, 785 Tucker Road; 661-822-7157
U-neek Findz, 450 W. F St.; 661-822-7311
UPS Store, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite I; 661-823-4940
Victra, Verizon authorized retailer, 785 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-0437
Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0163
Walmart, 400 Tucker Road; 661-825-2258
OLD TOWN
The Old Town district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets, including South Street.
99 Cent Shop, 20350 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-8620
Brite Creek Farms, corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road; 661-301-1043
Butcher Shop, 20601 Highway 202; 661-822-9600
Garner’s Sew & Vac, 20608 South St.; 661-822-5935
Heat Source, 20817 South St.; 661-823-0117
Help & Hope Thrift Store, 20328 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-7805
Hemme Hay & Feed, 20616 South St.; 661-822-7442
Kids Corner Consignment, 20424 Brian Way, Suite 3; 661-750-2598
Napa Auto Parts, 20633 South St.; 661-822-3015
Pioneer True Value, 20901 South St.; 661-822-6806
Ranch Service & Supply, 20700 South St., Suite A; 661-822-9101
Tangleweed Farms, 21192 Old Town Road; 661-750-2019
Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center, 20302 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7000
Tehachapi Natural Market, 20221 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4087
Tehachapi Pet Lodge, 20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-6471
Tehachapi RV & Cycle, 20818 South St.; 661-823-0733
The Tire Store, 21011 Santa Barbara Drive; 661-823-9037
V.I.P. Computer, 21019 Santa Barbara Drive #B; 661-823-1387
Wild Roots Style Co., 20407 Brian Way; 661-769-6679
Witt’s Everything for the Office, 20437 Brian Way; 661-822-6760
