There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Town.

CENTRAL TEHACHAPI

The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.

5 Hearts Quilts, 104 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-8709

Alligator Rose, 117 S. Mill St., Suite H; 562-235-1069

Auntie Em’s Antique Mall, 225 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3420

B & B Liquor Market, 220 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3521

Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center, 104 S. Robinson St.; 661-917-2332

Bliss Interiors and Antiquity, 106 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-304-3275

Cycle & Go Cyclery, 121 E. F St.; 661-825-5246

Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St.; 661-823-1920

Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair, 230 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1600

Gallery ’N’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6062

Go2Girlz Antique Boutique, 211 S. Curry St.; 661-823-1984

Gold Coast Station, 426 N. Curry St.; 661-822-5026

Guild Thrift Shop, 101 W. E St.

Home Depot, 507 N. Mill St.; 661-823-5434

Love’s Travel Stop, 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1484

Moses-Master Carpet, 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6959

Mountain Music-Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St.; 661-823-9994

Nannette Keller Boutique, 102 S. Robinson St.; 661-825-5306

New 2 You, 432 W. J St.; 661-238-8942

Oak Tree Arts & Antiques, 102 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0162

Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1049

R-Soto Tire Repair, 151 N. Mill St.; 661-817-5881

Sharing & Caring, 207 S. Pauley St.; 661-822-3001

Sheridan’s, 114 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4252

Southern Shooters Supply, 120 E. F St.; 661-823-1223

Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery, 435 W. J St.; 661-823-1930

Tehachapi Candle Co., 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-330-8607

Tehachapi Christian Store, 108 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0626

Tehachapi Floor Covering, 1582 Goodrick Drive; 661-822-5025

Tehachapi Flower Shop, 107 S. Green St.; 661-822-3117

Tehachapi’s Humble Collector, 101 E. H St.; 661-823-1760

Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center, 105 W. H St.; 661-822-3210

Tehachapi Tack Shack, 117 S. Mill St., Suite B; 661-823-1115

Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6794

The Dressing Room, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-557-0790

The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St., Suite A; 661-827-7588

This and That Home Decor/Rancho Raviri, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-825-5017

Tractor Supply, 480 N. Mill St.; 661-823-1687

WEST TEHACHAPI

The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.

Albertsons, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7090

All American Automotive & Tires, 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-822-4950

AT&T, 695 Tucker Road; 661-823-8229

Auto Zone, 842 Tucker Road; 661-823-1294

Big 5 Sporting Goods, 685 Tucker Road; 661-822-4197

Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, No. 5; 661-822-0307

DECO du JOUR, 831 Tucker Road; 661-450-8616

Dollar General Market, 846 Tucker Road; 661-750-0166

Dollar Tree, 844 Tucker Road; 661-825-2255

Family Dollar, 655 Tucker Road; 661-825-2337

J & H Auto, 501 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-9171

Kapy’s Electronic and Book, authorized RadioShack dealer, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-4512

M&M’s Sports, 760 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-1668

O'Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Tucker Road; 661-823-1490

Postal ASAP!, 785 Tucker Road, Suite G; 661-822-7508

Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-5683

Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road; 661-822-9232

Save Mart, 841 Tucker Road; 661-822-3098

Sav-on Pharmacy, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7094

Sears Hometown Center, 835 Tucker Road; 661-822-4914

T-Mobile, 1054 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-750-0300

Tehachapi Liquor, 840 Tucker Road, Suite J; 661-823-1118

To Your Health, 785 Tucker Road; 661-822-7157

U-neek Findz, 450 W. F St.; 661-822-7311

UPS Store, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite I; 661-823-4940

Victra, Verizon authorized retailer, 785 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-0437

Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0163

Walmart, 400 Tucker Road; 661-825-2258

OLD TOWN

The Old Town district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets, including South Street.

99 Cent Shop, 20350 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-8620

Brite Creek Farms, corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road; 661-301-1043

Butcher Shop, 20601 Highway 202; 661-822-9600

Garner’s Sew & Vac, 20608 South St.; 661-822-5935

Heat Source, 20817 South St.; 661-823-0117

Help & Hope Thrift Store, 20328 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-7805

Hemme Hay & Feed, 20616 South St.; 661-822-7442

Kids Corner Consignment, 20424 Brian Way, Suite 3; 661-750-2598

Napa Auto Parts, 20633 South St.; 661-822-3015

Pioneer True Value, 20901 South St.; 661-822-6806

Ranch Service & Supply, 20700 South St., Suite A; 661-822-9101

Tangleweed Farms, 21192 Old Town Road; 661-750-2019

Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center, 20302 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7000

Tehachapi Natural Market, 20221 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-4087

Tehachapi Pet Lodge, 20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-6471

Tehachapi RV & Cycle, 20818 South St.; 661-823-0733

The Tire Store, 21011 Santa Barbara Drive; 661-823-9037

V.I.P. Computer, 21019 Santa Barbara Drive #B; 661-823-1387

Wild Roots Style Co., 20407 Brian Way; 661-769-6679

Witt’s Everything for the Office, 20437 Brian Way; 661-822-6760