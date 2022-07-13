There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Town.

CENTRAL TEHACHAPI

The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.

Alligator Rose, 117 S. Mill St., Suite H; 562-235-1069

Auntie Em’s Antique Mall, 225 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3420

B & B Liquor Market, 220 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3521

Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center, 104 S. Robinson St.; 661-917-2332

Bliss Interiors & Antiquity, 106 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-304-3275

Cycle & Go Cyclery, 121 E. F St.; 661-825-5246

Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St.; 661-823-1920

Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair, 230 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1600

Funky Junk by Go2Girlz, 108 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-771-7048

Gallery ’N’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6062

Go2Girlz Antique Boutique, 211 S. Curry St.; 661-823-1984

Gold Coast Station, 426 N. Curry St.; 661-822-5026

Guild of Tehachapi Hospital Thrift Shop, 101 W. E St.

Home Depot, 507 N. Mill St.; 661-823-5434

Love’s Travel Stop, 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1484

Moses Master Carpet, 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6959

Nannette Keller Boutique, 112 S. Robinson St.; 661-484-0846

New 2 You, 432 W. J St.; 661-238-8942

Oak Tree Arts & Antiques, 102 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0162

On the Boulevard Antiques, 112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-466-6373

Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1049

R-Soto Tire Repair, 151 N. Mill St.; 661-817-5881

Sharing & Caring, 207 S. Pauley St.; 661-822-3001

Sheridan’s, 114 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4252

Southern Shooters Supply, 120 E. F St.; 661-823-1223

Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery, 435 W. J St.; 661-823-1930

Tehachapi Arts Center (formerly Tehachapi Treasure Trove), 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6794

Tehachapi Christian Store, 108 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0626

Tehachapi Flower Shop, 107 S. Green St.; 661-822-3117

Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center, 105 W. H St.; 661-822-3210

Tehachapi Tack Shack, 117 S. Mill St., Suite B; 661-823-1115

The Dressing Room, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-557-0790

The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St., Suite A; 661-827-7588

This and That Home Decor, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-825-5017

Tractor Supply, 480 N. Mill St.; 661-823-1687

Ultimate Ink, 151 N. Mill St., Suite B

WEST TEHACHAPI

The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.

Albertsons, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7090

Albertsons Pharmacy, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7094

AT&T, 695 Tucker Road; 661-823-8229

Auto Zone, 842 Tucker Road; 661-823-1294

Big 5 Sporting Goods, 685 Tucker Road; 661-822-4197

Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, No. 5; 661-822-0307

CBD Dependable Solutions, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite G; 661-771-7157

Deco du Jour, 831 Tucker Road; 661-450-8616

Dollar General Market, 846 Tucker Road; 661-750-0166

Dollar Tree, 844 Tucker Road; 661-825-2255

J & H Auto, 501 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-9171

M&M’s Sports, 760 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-1668

O'Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Tucker Road; 661-823-1490

Postal ASAP!, 785 Tucker Road, Suite G; 661-822-7508

Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-5683

Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road; 661-822-9232

Save Mart, 841 Tucker Road; 661-822-3098

Sears Hometown Center, 835 Tucker Road; 661-822-4914

T-Mobile, 1054 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-750-0300

Tehachapi Liquor, 840 Tucker Road, Suite J; 661-823-1118

To Your Health, 785 Tucker Road; 661-822-7157

U-neek Findz, 450 W. F St.; 661-822-7311

UPS Store, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite I; 661-823-4940

Victra, Verizon authorized retailer, 785 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-0437

Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0163

Walmart, 400 Tucker Road; 661-825-2258

OLD TOWN

The Old Town district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets, including South Street. Not yet open at the time of this publication, Karl’s Hardware will be replacing Pioneer True Value Hardware and reopening after a remodeling sometime in the second half of 2022.

1st Choice Paint, 20424 Brian Way; 661-823-4414

All American Automotive & Tires, 20577 South St.; 661-822-4950

Brite Creek Farms, corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road; 661-301-1043

Butcher Shop, 20601 Highway 202; 661-822-9600

Control-Alt-Delete, 20424 Brian Way #4; 661-972-0448

Garner’s Sew & Vac, 20608 South St.; 661-822-5935

Healthy Hippie Trading Company, 20418 Brian Way Unit 2; 661-822-9797

Heat Source, 20817 South St.; 661-823-0117

Help & Hope Thrift Store, 20328 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-7805

Hemme Hay & Feed, 20616 South St.; 661-822-7442

Kids Corner Consignment, 20424 Brian Way, Suite 3; 661-750-2598

Murphy's Diesel & Auto Repair, 20601 South St.; 661-822-0758

Napa Auto Parts, 20633 South St.; 661-822-3015

Petrichor Floral Design Studio, 20406 Brian Way, Suite A; 661-728-6698

Ranch Service & Supply, 20700 South St., Suite A; 661-822-9101

South Street Service Center, 20824 South St.; (661) 750-4666

Tack of the Town, 20723 South St., Unit A; 661-750-2855

Tangleweed Farms, 21192 Old Town Road; 661-750-2019

Tehachapi Auto Glass, 20577 South St.; 661-822-4500

Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center, 20302 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7000

Tehachapi Pet Lodge, 20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-6471

Tehachapi RV & Cycle, 20818 South St.; 661-823-0733

The Tire Store, 21011 Santa Barbara Drive; 661-823-9037

V.I.P. Computer, 21019 Santa Barbara Drive #B; 661-823-1387

Wild Roots Style Co., 20407 Brian Way; 661-769-6679

Witt’s Everything for the Office, 20437 Brian Way; 661-822-6760