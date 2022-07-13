There are three main shopping districts in Tehachapi for your purchasing needs: Central Tehachapi, West Tehachapi and Old Town.
CENTRAL TEHACHAPI
The Central Tehachapi shopping district consists of locations from Highway 58 to Mill Street, including downtown Tehachapi.
Alligator Rose, 117 S. Mill St., Suite H; 562-235-1069
Auntie Em’s Antique Mall, 225 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3420
B & B Liquor Market, 220 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-3521
Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils and Training Center, 104 S. Robinson St.; 661-917-2332
Bliss Interiors & Antiquity, 106 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-304-3275
Cycle & Go Cyclery, 121 E. F St.; 661-825-5246
Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St.; 661-823-1920
Don’s Pro Technology Auto Repair, 230 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-1600
Funky Junk by Go2Girlz, 108 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-771-7048
Gallery ’N’ Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6062
Go2Girlz Antique Boutique, 211 S. Curry St.; 661-823-1984
Gold Coast Station, 426 N. Curry St.; 661-822-5026
Guild of Tehachapi Hospital Thrift Shop, 101 W. E St.
Home Depot, 507 N. Mill St.; 661-823-5434
Love’s Travel Stop, 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1484
Moses Master Carpet, 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6959
Nannette Keller Boutique, 112 S. Robinson St.; 661-484-0846
New 2 You, 432 W. J St.; 661-238-8942
Oak Tree Arts & Antiques, 102 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0162
On the Boulevard Antiques, 112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-466-6373
Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1668 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1049
R-Soto Tire Repair, 151 N. Mill St.; 661-817-5881
Sharing & Caring, 207 S. Pauley St.; 661-822-3001
Sheridan’s, 114 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4252
Southern Shooters Supply, 120 E. F St.; 661-823-1223
Spirited Bead & Klews Gallery, 435 W. J St.; 661-823-1930
Tehachapi Arts Center (formerly Tehachapi Treasure Trove), 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-6794
Tehachapi Christian Store, 108 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-0626
Tehachapi Flower Shop, 107 S. Green St.; 661-822-3117
Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Equipment Center, 105 W. H St.; 661-822-3210
Tehachapi Tack Shack, 117 S. Mill St., Suite B; 661-823-1115
The Dressing Room, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-557-0790
The Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen, 208 S. Mill St., Suite A; 661-827-7588
This and That Home Decor, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A; 661-825-5017
Tractor Supply, 480 N. Mill St.; 661-823-1687
Ultimate Ink, 151 N. Mill St., Suite B
WEST TEHACHAPI
The West Tehachapi district ranges from west of Mill Street to around Tucker Road near Highway 202.
Albertsons, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7090
Albertsons Pharmacy, 775 S. Tucker Road; 661-823-7094
AT&T, 695 Tucker Road; 661-823-8229
Auto Zone, 842 Tucker Road; 661-823-1294
Big 5 Sporting Goods, 685 Tucker Road; 661-822-4197
Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, No. 5; 661-822-0307
CBD Dependable Solutions, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite G; 661-771-7157
Deco du Jour, 831 Tucker Road; 661-450-8616
Dollar General Market, 846 Tucker Road; 661-750-0166
Dollar Tree, 844 Tucker Road; 661-825-2255
J & H Auto, 501 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-9171
M&M’s Sports, 760 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-1668
O'Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Tucker Road; 661-823-1490
Postal ASAP!, 785 Tucker Road, Suite G; 661-822-7508
Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-5683
Rite Aid, 811 Tucker Road; 661-822-9232
Save Mart, 841 Tucker Road; 661-822-3098
Sears Hometown Center, 835 Tucker Road; 661-822-4914
T-Mobile, 1054 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-750-0300
Tehachapi Liquor, 840 Tucker Road, Suite J; 661-823-1118
To Your Health, 785 Tucker Road; 661-822-7157
U-neek Findz, 450 W. F St.; 661-822-7311
UPS Store, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite I; 661-823-4940
Victra, Verizon authorized retailer, 785 Tucker Road, Suite A; 661-823-0437
Walgreens, 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-0163
Walmart, 400 Tucker Road; 661-825-2258
OLD TOWN
The Old Town district spans the unincorporated area along Valley Boulevard near Highway 202 and its adjacent streets, including South Street. Not yet open at the time of this publication, Karl’s Hardware will be replacing Pioneer True Value Hardware and reopening after a remodeling sometime in the second half of 2022.
1st Choice Paint, 20424 Brian Way; 661-823-4414
All American Automotive & Tires, 20577 South St.; 661-822-4950
Brite Creek Farms, corner of Banducci Road and Highland Road; 661-301-1043
Butcher Shop, 20601 Highway 202; 661-822-9600
Control-Alt-Delete, 20424 Brian Way #4; 661-972-0448
Garner’s Sew & Vac, 20608 South St.; 661-822-5935
Healthy Hippie Trading Company, 20418 Brian Way Unit 2; 661-822-9797
Heat Source, 20817 South St.; 661-823-0117
Help & Hope Thrift Store, 20328 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-822-7805
Hemme Hay & Feed, 20616 South St.; 661-822-7442
Kids Corner Consignment, 20424 Brian Way, Suite 3; 661-750-2598
Murphy's Diesel & Auto Repair, 20601 South St.; 661-822-0758
Napa Auto Parts, 20633 South St.; 661-822-3015
Petrichor Floral Design Studio, 20406 Brian Way, Suite A; 661-728-6698
Ranch Service & Supply, 20700 South St., Suite A; 661-822-9101
South Street Service Center, 20824 South St.; (661) 750-4666
Tack of the Town, 20723 South St., Unit A; 661-750-2855
Tangleweed Farms, 21192 Old Town Road; 661-750-2019
Tehachapi Auto Glass, 20577 South St.; 661-822-4500
Tehachapi Furniture and Mattress Center, 20302 W. Valley Blvd.; 661-823-7000
Tehachapi Pet Lodge, 20693 Woodford-Tehachapi Road; 661-822-6471
Tehachapi RV & Cycle, 20818 South St.; 661-823-0733
The Tire Store, 21011 Santa Barbara Drive; 661-823-9037
V.I.P. Computer, 21019 Santa Barbara Drive #B; 661-823-1387
Wild Roots Style Co., 20407 Brian Way; 661-769-6679
Witt’s Everything for the Office, 20437 Brian Way; 661-822-6760
