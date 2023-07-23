Tehachapi has always had its natural beauty and small-town mountain charm that has drawn people from afar. But in the last few years, more travelers are going out of their way to visit the Land of Four Seasons.
The Tehachapi Visitor Center is a good stop for anyone who is new to the city — or even locals who want to catch up on what’s new in town. Enthusiastic volunteers are happy to help curate a travel itinerary.
The Visitor Center has a variety of free literature to help you plan your visit. Whether you want to hike, bike off road or on, camp, boat or fish, there will be a brochure for you.
Train buffs have always been drawn to the Tehachapi Loop. Those who would like to learn more about its history can head to the Tehachapi Railroad Depot Museum to learn more about the engineering marvel and California Historical Landmark. People come from all over the world to see the Loop.
The Tehachapi Visitor Center is owned by the city of Tehachapi and operated by volunteers for the Tehachapi Tourism Commission. It's open year-round, but ours vary seasonally.
For more information call 661-825-5003 or the website, visittehachapi.com.
