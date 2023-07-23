There are many opportunities for hiking in and around the Tehachapi area for people of all skill levels.
Within the city of Tehachapi, paved bike paths do double-duty for easy walks. The Antelope Run Walk/Bike Path can be access from a parking lot near Walmart and from another parking lot south of the intersection of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane.
Golden Hills Nature Park
This repurposed golf course is great for a morning or evening stroll. Located within Tehachapi, the property sat dormant for 20 years before the Golden Hills Community Services District purchased the property for public use. A number of walking trails are available.
Visitors can expect to see wildlife like deer and ducks. Sometimes, even a horse rider decides to take a stroll through the park.
Pacific Crest Trail
Along the long journey from the Mexican border to Canada, the city of Tehachapi is a much-needed resting place on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Located just over 20 miles from downtown Tehachapi, the Pacific Crest Trail serves as a conduit for hikers looking to experience the Western states in a way very few ever do. For those traveling south to north, Tehachapi marks the point where the Pacific Crest Trail emerges from the Mojave Desert and ascends into the Sierra Nevada.
During the right season, the trail takes hikers past wildflowers, with scenic views available all year long. With a trailhead along Highway 58 at the Tehachapi Pass, southbound travelers hike along the Oak Creek Canyon and through a wind farm.
Embracing their role as neighbors to one of the country’s most well-known trails, some Tehachapi residents have become “trail angels” and maintain caches of water at points along the Pacific Crest Trail. Others allow hikers to wash up and even sleep overnight in their homes.
And local residents can try part of the trail without traveling far.
From Tehachapi, the Pacific Crest Trail extends 81 miles to the Walker Pass Campground, just outside Sequoia National Forest.
If you're hiking, be prepared for wind. There’s a reason why dozens of wind turbines populate the area.
Tehachapi Mountain Park
Since 1953, the 490-acre park located just south of Tehachapi has welcomed locals and visitors alike. It features two trails for beginning and experienced hikers. The site is open all year, and has a campground for those interested in staying overnight. (The road is typically closed following snow, however.)
If you’re looking for a nice afternoon walk, the Nuooah Nature Trail is perfect. At only a quarter-mile, it's short and sweet. A total of 20 interpretive markers inform walkers about the surrounding area, including details about rock mortars used by the area’s native people to pound acorns and seeds, and about how gold was discovered nearby in 1878.
For those interested in more of a challenge, the Tehachapi Mountain Trail offers beautiful views of the surrounding area. A 4.8-mile out-and-back hike with 1,994 feet of elevation gain, the Tehachapi Mountain Trail can be challenging, but rewarding.
The trail begins in the park before ascending to the peak of Tehachapi Mountain. It offers a classic experience of the California wild.
The receptacle for trail guides at Mountain Park is often empty. Here is a key to the interpretive stations along the trail:
White Fir (Abies concolor)
This aged White Fir has fallen victim to age and disease. Notice the large scar on the trunk which may have been caused by a rock slide. The White Fir grows in the southern Sierras between 3,500 and 8,000 feet elevation. It can reach five feet in diameter and 150 feet in height. The White Fir and Red Fir are the only true firs inhabiting the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.
Nuooah
The earliest human inhabitants of the Tehachapi Mountain region were a native American Indian tribe known as Nuooah or The People. They harvested great quantities of black oak acorns and pounded them into meal in rock mortars such as the one on this spot. Since much discussion of daily events took place while pounding acorns into meal, rock mortars are also known as gossip rocks. After water leached the bitter tannic acid from the acorn meal, it was placed inside tightly-woven baskets with stones hot from the fire. After the meal baked, the Nuooah ate it with their fingers. It is estimated that every inch of depression in the rock is the result of 10 years of constant use.*
- Black Oak (Quercus kelloggii)
The California Black Oak is the largest mountain oak in the West and derives its name from its blackish bark. A mature Black Oak usually grows to about three feet in diameter and may reach 60 to 80 feet in height. Another characteristic of this tree is leaves that vary from 4 to 10 inches long, each distinctly lobed with bristle tips. Spring leaf growth appears velvety red, turning bright green in summer and finally brown in fall.
- Jeffrey Pine (Pinus jeffreyi)
The Jeffrey Pine is often mistaken for the Ponderosa Pine; however, the cones and bark differ from the Ponderosa. Mature Jeffrey cones are usually 6 or 7 inches long and about 5 inches thick, while Ponderosa cones measure only about 4 by 3 inches. Also, the spines on the scales of the Jeffrey point down rather than sticking out as they do on Ponderosa cones. Sniffing the bark reveals another difference: Jeffrey pine bark smells like vanilla.
Lichens
Notice the different patches of brown, gray, yellow and black crusty or leaf-like growths on the rock. These are lichens, plants that grow from a symbiosis between algae and fungus. Some 15,000 species of lichens have been identified; they are also further classified into subspecies within algae and fungus groups. The algae produce food through photosynthesis. The fungi feed on this food, anchor it in a suitable spot and shelter the algae from drying winds. Lichens contribute to the weathering of rock and the eventual disintegration of rock into soil.
Willow (Salix sp.)
The Willow prefers to grow along stream banks or in spring-fed locations. It often forms a shrub with many slender, erect stems rising from a clump. The Sierra Indians used willow twigs to make baskets.
Blue Elderberry (Sambucus caerula)
Elderberry is a vigorous, fast-growing, large shrub that may reach tree size if conditions are favorable. Small white flowers in flat-topped clusters appear in early spring, followed by clusters of blue-black berries in fall. Birds love Elderberries, but people prefer them in jams, jellies and wine.
Sierra Currant (Ribes sp.)
The Sierra Currant grows among Ponderosa Pines in damp places, particularly along stream banks. This small shrub has tiny rose-like flowers and produces small black berries which birds and bears eat. Indians mixed the fruit of this shrub with dried meat to make a high-energy food.
Mixed Conifer Forest
The view northwest over the forest shows one of the major California plant communities, the Mixed Conifer Forest, present in Southern California at elevations between 5,000 and 8,000 feet. Soils in these locations are mostly residual upland soils, moderately to strongly acidic with depths of 3 to 6 feet. The characteristic plants we see here are the Ponderosa Pine, Sugar Pine, White Fir and Black Oak. (The mixed plant growth is even more evident at the scenic Water Canyon park entrance where Digger Pine, Blue Oak, Elderberry, Fremontia*, Bitter Cherry and Cottonwood give way to a magnificent grove of White Oak.)
Lightning
Lightning causes significant destruction in forests by sparking fires. Trees, like lightning rods on houses, serve as electrical grounds. (Counting the interval between the first sighting of lightning and the clap of thunder gives an idea of the distance to the lightning flash. The number of seconds between seeing the flash and hearing the thunder, divided by 5, gives the distance from the observer in miles.)
Survival
The Black Oak must compete with the park's conifers (cone-bearing trees, such as the firs) for sunlight and moisture. As adjacent fir and pine grow to greater heights, they block light to the oaks. Unless some intervention, such as a forest fire or timber cutting, occurs to open up the forest, the oaks will eventually lose out to the conifers.
Acorn Cupboard
What caused so many holes in this tree stump? A woodpecker? The red-topped acorn woodpecker competes with the squirrels in the park for the nutritious acorns of the oak trees. To prevent competitors from stealing food, woodpeckers cleverly jam the nuts into the holes, pointed end first, to thwart the squirrels. This tree stump is also a reminder of the history of logging in the Tehachapi Mountains in the 1860s. John Brite, an early pioneer of Tehachapi Valley, owned a sawmill that provided lumber for the settlers of this area. His sawmill sold 1,000 board feet of lumber for $22.50. (A board foot is a piece of lumber 12" x 12" x 1".)
Gold
In 1878, gold was discovered in a quartz-bearing ledge on the other side of the mountain directly across the valley from this spot. News of the discovery swept the area, attracting F. A. Tracy, a mining promoter, who developed the site. An eight stamp quartz mill crushed the ore brought up through an 800 foot shaft sunk into the mountain. Assayed at $25 to $50 a ton, gold ore kept the Pine Tree Mine in operation until 1901.
Sugar Pine (Pinus lambertina)
The Sugar Pine is the tallest and largest of all the world's pines; however, this tree is a rarity in the Tehachapi Mountain Park. Only a few patriarchs grow at higher elevations. This Sugar Pine specimen probably grew from a seed brought to this spot by an animal. Squirrels, in their quest for pine nuts, inadvertently help plant many new pine trees.
Canyon Live Oak (Quercus chrysolepis)
This section of the trail looks almost like an orchard because the Canyon Oak tends to arrange itself in groves where it can reach 50 to 80 feet high and three or more feet in diameter. Early settlers prized the strength of the Canyon Oak and used it for tool handles and wagon wheel spokes.
Sierra Gooseberry (Ribes sp.)
The Gooseberry belongs to the same botanical plant family as the Sierra Currant (at trail site 8). They look similar, but there are several ways to tell them apart. Gooseberries remain on the bush, whereas Currant berries break away. Gooseberries are large and spiny, whereas Currant berries are small and smooth. Also, Gooseberries have stems with tiny spines and leaves half the size of Currant berries.
Oak Stem Galls
The swollen stems on this oak indicate attack by Gall Wasps or Gall Flies, insects that cause hundreds of different kinds of galls (or growths) on oak trees. First, mature female Gall Wasps lay their eggs on the stems. When the eggs hatch into legless grubs, a gall starts to form around them as a reaction to a chemical that the insect injects into the stem. The grubs then feed and develop inside the galls, mature and come out as grown wasps or flies that can repeat the cycle. Most galls do not harm the tree, but this particular gall, with its tiny holes made by emerging insects, disrupts water and nutrient movement and causes the present twig dieback.
Hedgenettle
The Hedgenettle is a member of the mint family. It closely resembles the Stinging Nettle, which also grows in the park. If exposed skin touches the stinging variety, a painful rash will occur at the contact site.
Water
An adequate water supply is essential to operate a park. At an elevation of 7,000 feet, Tehachapi Mountain Park receives its share of seasonal precipitation in snow and rain. The earth and underlying rock strata absorb some of this water. The opening where water emerges from the ground is called a spring. This rock drinking fountain receives water from a spring at a 6,500 foot elevation. Flow from this spring varies from two to six gallons a minute, depending upon the season and past precipitation.
Marble and Limestone
Scattered throughout the Oak Flat Campgrounds are marble boulders. Although neither marble nor limestone were found in commercial amounts in Tehachapi Mountain Park, great quantities of marble were cut from quarries, and limestone was burned in kilns only short distances away. Lime led F. O. Wyman to develop the Summit Lime Company just east of Tehachapi Mountain Park. These materials went onto the fronts of buildings springing up throughout California in the 1870s.
(Courtesy of Kern County; from information provided by Judy Barras Lee and the Sequoia National Park Historical Society.)
*Since the trail was developed the name of the Kawaiisu people who lived in the region is more commonly spelled Nuwä and the plant Fremontia is called California flannelbusy.
