Since 1968, the Tehachapi Community Theatre — now Tehachapi Community Theatre Association — has presented wonderful theatrical productions, with plays staged at various locations including the former Wells School auditorium until a downtown home at the BeeKay Theatre became available.
The BeeKay Theatre on Green Street originally opened in 1936 as a movie house. It survived the 1952 earthquake and continue to serve the community in that role until around 1980. After remodeling that changed the look of the building, for awhile it housed small businesses and later the Moose Lodge.
A fire gutted the building in 1994, leaving it without a roof until the city of Tehachapi rescued it from its sad state, restored the building and leased it to TCTA.
Additional funding from generous donors allowed the building to be fitted out as a performance venue and later expanded. A mural painted on the side depicts people waiting in line to see a show.
The TCTA held a ribbon-cutting for the BeeKay's restoration in December 2008 and that same month, TCTA opened the theater with the musical “Oliver.” The rebuilt venue has become a beautiful, comfortable and prestigious home for TCTA’s productions.
Having a home has allowed TCTA to focus on bringing a variety of the most interesting plays to Tehachapi with an emphasis on finding the best cast, crew and creative talents to enhance each experience.
The mission statement for TCTA is “to serve our culturally diverse community with quality live theater for adults, teens and children; to provide dynamic personal development opportunities for all ages through productions, classes and workshops; to actively support other performing arts and to contribute to the health and vibrancy of downtown Tehachapi through the operation of the historic BeeKay Theatre.”
The BeeKay Theatre is located at 110 S. Green St. in downtown Tehachapi. For more information, visit tctonstage.com.
