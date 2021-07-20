The city of Tehachapi continues to expand in both population and urban growth.
To accommodate that growth, the city has budgeted $4 million in improvements to downtown streets, including new asphalt, curbs and gutter projects.
Recently, the city has completed the Rail Corridor Project, which improved the three existing railroad crossings in the downtown area. A total of $1.8 million was spent to enhance pedestrian crossings and add new fencing and trees to surrounding areas.
In addition, the Tehachapi Planning Commission has approved the master plans for two major housing developments: Sage Ranch and The ADDRESS.
Sage Ranch will break ground as early as this summer, say its developers.
According to Greenbriar Capital, the master developer, Sage Ranch is a 1,000-unit housing development in the city of Tehachapi. Keller Williams Forward Living will sell each unit of the subdivision.
Price point will range between $275,000 and $395,000. Homeowners association fees are estimated at $90 per month.
Sage Ranch, which will be located immediately adjacent to the high school, will feature solar panel rooftops. Amenities will include a pool, organic gardens, soccer park, tennis and basketball courts, a 2-acre central park, walking paths and a 4,500-square-foot clubhouse.
The $400 million development is expected to bring $300 million of construction jobs and materials to the Tehachapi Valley economy, add $3 million of annual land tax revenue, add $1.5 million per month of new consumer retail expenditures to downtown, and provide $20 million in real estate commissions to the local real estate industry.
The ADDRESS housing development will feature "mountain modern" architecture in a new 238 single-family home complex. Mountain modern is characterized by clean lines, sharp edges, contrasting textures, earth-toned colors and oversized windows to let in natural light.
Construction of residential homes on lots ranging from 6,600 to 10,000 square feet will include recreational amenities on approximately 57 acres at the northeast corner of Tucker and Highline roads.
A price point for the new homes has not yet been announced.
Proposed community amenities include 2.15 acres for a private clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court, badminton or beach volleyball court, bocce ball or horseshoe area, outdoor table-tennis, chess and backgammon seating, outdoor exercise equipment, an outdoor seating area, water feature, organic garden, children’s playfield area, barbecue gathering area, social gathering area, golf putting area, and a golf pitching area or dog run. At the northwest corner of the project is a bicycle path connection to the Antelope Run bicycle path.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District has also submitted a grant application to create a new park and a new mini gym/community center at the corner of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane.
The grant request in the amount of $8 million was submitted for a proposed site, a 2.2-acre vacant lot just south of Dollar General for the new park and community center, which would feature a playground, open green space, multiple courtyards and an elevated performance stage area.
The proposal includes a recreation building that would have a single high-school regulation sized basketball court with different painted lines to also accommodate volleyball and pickleball. The building would have a large community room for classes, meetings and other gatherings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.