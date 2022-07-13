Tehachapi was once a vast, spacious valley with tall, waving grasses, wild game and running streams. Magnificent oaks grew in profusion along with pine and fir. With the Tehachapi Mountains to the south and the tip end of the great Sierra Nevada range to the north, the valley was blessed with pleasant summers and enough rain and snowfall to grow any food needed. Although the vast Mojave Desert was located just over the Tehachapi Range, it didn't seem to intrude upon the idyllic home of the first residents.
The first local people, the Kawaiisu, or the Nuwa (The People), as they called themselves, were peaceful and welcomed the first explorers into their land. In 1776, Father Francisco Garces was greeted kindly by these people as was Kit Carson, Jedediah Smith and John C. Fremont in the early 1800s.
Later, in 1879, Father William Denpflin, a Catholic priest of the Dominican Order, began yearly trips through the valley. He established such an orderly routine for his visits that the Kawaiisu were able to send scouts ahead to announce his coming so as to have rude brush chapels (called Kahnis) built in which he could celebrate Mass. They were somewhat in awe of him because of his large stature; thick, red beard and white robes. They called him Padre Blanco and were the first, but not the last, people in the Tehachapi area to be kind to visitors coming to their valley.
Padre Blanco left for Rome in 1896 and was next heard of in the Mission Fields of Guatemala. Years later, old, thin and weather-beaten, he died in a New York hospital. His last request echoed his love of the California Native Americans who had befriended him when he asked for an Indian blanket to be put around his shoulders.
It is interesting to note the many spellings of an already hard-to-spell name, Tehachapi. As for the period when many spellings such as Tehecita, Tehichipa, Tah-ee-chay-pay and others were used, one must remember that during the mid-nineteenth century, literacy was something that not every citizen possessed. Some could not read or write at all and those who could were often not as learned as they would have liked people to believe. This may possibly account for the difference in the spellings that once prevailed. The Southern Pacific Railroad finalized the current spelling of Tehachapi.
Even the meaning of the word seems to vary with the person telling the story. When it's in print, people are likely to think it is authentic, but that really is not always the case. Sometimes, local interpretations creep into what is thought to be actual lore and as a result, many variations prevail.
"Plenty of water and acorns," "windy place," "high eagle's nest," "crow's nest, and "flat place covered with oaks" could all be valid descriptions. It is documented, however, that the Kawaiisu word "Tiha-cipi-a" means "hard climb" so it, too, must also be included on the list. I favor the "high eagle's nest" myself.
As for the wind, it has always prevailed. However, just 20 miles southeast of our fair city in Mojave, the master of all winds can reach, on occasion, 80-plus miles per hour. Hundred-mile winds have been officially recorded and have battered the small town, which happens to be my birthplace. One of my first memories is lying in bed listening to the wind whistling around our home.
