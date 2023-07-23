Tehachapi is a mountain oasis, positioned between the arid Mojave Desert and sprawling valleys. Its weather is unlike adjacent areas, as the elevation provides pleasant summers and cool temperatures. Wind is common (and the source of the local wind industry). Snow can be expected during winter and spring, but rarely lasts long. The average rainfall is about 11 inches per year but much less during droughts. Higher elevations often get more precipitation.
Weather can vary considerably depending on elevation, and micro-climates exist. In the Tehachapi Valley, the elevation is about 4,000 feet, but the peaks of nearby mountains are much higher. One of the peaks of Double Mountain, south of the city of Tehachapi, is the highest point in the Tehachapi Mountains at 7,993 feet.
Known as the “Land of Four Seasons,” Tehachapi often features beautiful blue skies during the day and star-filled skies at night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.