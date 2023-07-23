The beloved Tehachapi Mountain Festival returns for its 60th year in 2023, celebrated — as always — on the third weekend in August.
The 2023 event runs Aug. 18 to 20 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, 311 E. D St., and nearby venues. Admission is free.
It's Tehachapi's largest festival and is sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce with involvement from nearly every other organization in town.
Officials estimated that as many as 60,000 people may attend the festival to help celebrate its diamond anniversary.
Locals and visitors love this event. It's an event that brings people who have moved from Tehachapi back "home." It's a big homecoming weekend!
The chamber has released an initial schedule of events for the 2023 event, with more events and activities than ever:
Friday, Aug. 18
VFW Dinner & Dance, 6 p.m., 221 W Tehachapi Blvd. For information call 661-822-7500
PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds, tickets and information at tehachapiprorodeo.com
Tehachapi High School Homecoming Game, 7 p.m., Coy Burnett Stadium (THS Warriors vs Burroughs High School of Ridgecrest)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Mountain Gallop 5K/10K, 7 a.m., sign up at tvrpd.com
Downtown Parade, 10 a.m., starts at F and Mill streets and ends at F and Hayes streets
Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Beer Garden, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Green Street Get Down Dance, 6 to 10 p.m., Centennial Plaza on Green Street, downtown Tehachapi. Bring your chairs and dancing shoes. A new event that's free. Local brews and food trucks will be available.
PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds, tickets and information at tehachapiprorodeo.com
Sunday, Aug. 20
Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, open to public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; be there at noon to hear cars start their engines. F and Green streets downtown.
Church service in Philip Marx Central Park, sponsored by Christian Life Assembly. Time to be announced.
Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
Beer Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park
The festival includes live entertainment and lots of food. Vendors will be out selling barbecued tri-tip sandwiches, pulled-pork sandwiches, beef and chicken teriyaki sticks, hot dogs, kettle corn, ice cream, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, sausage and chicken breast sandwiches and pizza — to name a few.
For more information on this event, head to tehachapimountainfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.