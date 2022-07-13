The beloved Tehachapi Mountain Festival returns for its 59th year in August.
The 2022 event runs Aug. 19 to 21 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, 311 E. D St., and nearby venues. Admission is free.
The event, which draws 30,000 to 40,000 people each year, is the largest family festival within the community, according to the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, the organization that puts on the annual extravaganza.
It's an event that locals love. It's an event that brings people who have moved from Tehachapi back "home." It's a big homecoming weekend!
The chamber has released an initial schedule of events for the 2022 event.
Friday, Aug. 19
6 p.m. VFW Dinner & Dance
7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
Saturday, Aug. 20
7 a.m. Mountain Gallop 5K/10K
7 to 8 a.m. Royal Rangers Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. Parade Line-up
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Show
10 a.m. Mountain Festival Parade
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair and Park Festival
6 p.m. PRCA Rodeo
6 p.m. VFW Dinner and Dance
Sunday, Aug. 21
6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thunder on the Mountain Car and Truck Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts & Crafts Fair & Park Festival
The festival includes live entertainment and lots of food. Trust us, you won’t leave this festival hungry, considering vendors will be out selling barbecue tri-tip sandwiches, pulled-pork sandwiches, beef and chicken teriyaki sticks, hot dogs, kettle corn, ice cream, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, sausage and chicken breast sandwiches, and pizza, to name a few. And to quench your thirst, a Beer Garden is located in the park.
For more information on this event, head to tehachapimountainfestival.com.
