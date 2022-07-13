Late in 2020, wine growers in Tehachapi achieved a milestone some had worked on for years — designation of the region as an AVA (American Viticultural Area) by a division of the federal government.
Sometimes called an appellation of origin, an AVA is a special designation that means that at least 85 percent of the grapes used to make the wine must be grown in that area.
On Dec. 21, 2020, Tehachapi Mountains AVA became the 252nd AVA in the United States — and California’s 141st (there are now 144 AVAs in California).
The climate and typography of the “Tehachapi Mountains” AVA are distinctive.
Grapes are grown at an average of 4,000 feet above sea level, among the highest growing elevations in California. Despite the high elevation, warm air from the neighboring valleys helps protect the vines from serious frost damage.
According to the Tehachapi Mountain Wine Growers, grapes grown at high altitudes produce remarkable nuances due to increased direct sunlight exposure. Grapes that gain longer sun exposure tend to develop darker pigmentation, which is perfect for producing wine.
The mission of the organization is to “educate the public on the exceptional wine grapes that are grown in the Tehachapi Mountains and are a cornerstone of the region’s award-winning wines.”
For more information visit tehachapimountainwinegrowers.com.
