There’s always something fun to do in Tehachapi. Both tourists and residents will be greeted with consistent entertainment and attractions all year long. Below is a listing of these events by month.
JANUARY
Rotary Club’s Wine Pairing Dinner
FEBRUARY
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s annual Installation & Recognition Gala
MARCH/APRIL
• Easter Egg Hunt by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby
• Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Spring Art Show, Bear Valley Springs
• Bark For Life
MAY
• Memorial Day Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park
• Western Swing Out Weekender 2020
• Run & Ride with the Wind 5K and Duathlon, Centennial Plaza
JUNE
• Flag Retirement Ceremony, Coy Burnett Football Stadium
• Tehachapi Art Association’s Artisan Festival
• Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
JULY
• Tehachapi’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Festival & Wiener Run, Philip Marx Central Park
• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• TPops concert and fireworks display, Coy Burnett Football Stadium
• Fourth of July Warrior 5K Run, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District
• All American 5K, Phillip Marx Central Park
AUGUST
• Old-Timers Picnic, Philip Marx Central Park
• Cheers to Charity
• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park
• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, Downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi’s PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Artisan Festival
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Chalk on the Walk, Downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church
• Mountain Gallop 5K/10K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District
• National Night Out, Philip Marx Central Park
SEPTEMBER
• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre
• Gone to the Dogs 5K Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society
• Tehachapi GranFondo Pasta Fest
• GranFondo
• Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Artisan Festival, Railroad & Depot Park
• Evening For Life presented by the Family Life Pregnancy Center, Dorner Family Vineyard
• California State Old Time Fiddlers Association Contest
OCTOBER
• Tehachapi Apple Festival, Downtown Tehachapi
• Trunk or Treat by Main Street Tehachapi
• TPops Halloween Concert, BeeKay Theatre
• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs
• Links For Life Lace’n It Up
NOVEMBER
Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District
DECEMBER
• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
• Tehachapi Creche Festival, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Christmas Bazaar, Aspen Builder’s Activity Center
