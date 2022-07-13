Just a few years ago, no one would have thought of Tehachapi having a beer and wine scene.

Bob and Patty Souza opened the area’s first wine tasting room in 2008 to share wines made from grapes they planted in the Cummings Valley in 2002. And Honey Wagon Brewing opened Tehachapi’s first microbrewery in an industrial area of the city 2014 (where Local Craft Beer is now located).

The community applauded these first efforts and more people willing to work hard brought their own dreams to reality. Now there are three breweries operating in the city of Tehachapi, seven vineyards growing wine grapes and four active wine tasting rooms — in addition to brewpubs, a wine bar and word that similar endeavors are on their way.

In Tehachapi’s Old Town area, for instance, a brand new bowling alley will open in Fall 2022, providing a new home for P-Dubs Brew Pub and a launch for Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company. P-Dubs, of course, began in Stallion Springs and expanded in 2017 with its South Street location. The new location at Mountain Bowling will be on Santa Lucia Street, south of West Valley Boulevard.

Already operating in the city of Tehachapi — all within an easy walk of each other — are Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing Co. and Westlane Brewing.

Also in the city is Tehachapi’s first wine bar, Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar on Tucker Road.

But for now, you’ll have to travel west of the city along Highway 202 to find winetasting offered by Tehachapi’s wine growers — Dorner Family Vineyard, Los Viajeros Vineyard, Tehachapi Winery, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company and Triassic Vineyards.

In addition to the obvious — beer and wine made locally and sold in creative ways — live entertainment is now available in and around Tehachapi every weekend plus many locations offer food. And two different tour companies — Discover Tehachapi and Olde Vineyard Charm — have been established to cater to those who would like to visit the tasting rooms without driving themselves.

Each locale offers a different experience — it’s up to you to pick a favorite!

BREWERIES

Local Craft Beer

localcraftbeer.net

365-G Enterprise Way

661-822-2337

Old West Brewing Co.

oldwestbrews.com

325 N. Industrial Parkway

310-227-9083

Westlane Brewing

instagram.com/westlanebrewing/

207 E. H St.

661-527-0779

WINE TASTING

Dorner Family Vineyard

dornerfamilyvineyard.com

18274 Old Ranch Road

661-823-7814

Rancho de Los Viajeros Vineyard

losviajerosvineyard.com

22701 Highway 202

562-229-6349

Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company

tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com

26877 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-9233

Tehachapi Winery

tehachapiwinery.com

22136 Bailey Road

661-821-9587

Triassic Vineyards

triassicvineyards.com

24627 Cummings Valley Road

661-822-5341

TOURS

Discover Tehachapi

discovertehachapi.com

661-235-5334

Olde Vineyard Charm

oldevineyardcharm.com

661-221-3660