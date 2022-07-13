Just a few years ago, no one would have thought of Tehachapi having a beer and wine scene.
Bob and Patty Souza opened the area’s first wine tasting room in 2008 to share wines made from grapes they planted in the Cummings Valley in 2002. And Honey Wagon Brewing opened Tehachapi’s first microbrewery in an industrial area of the city 2014 (where Local Craft Beer is now located).
The community applauded these first efforts and more people willing to work hard brought their own dreams to reality. Now there are three breweries operating in the city of Tehachapi, seven vineyards growing wine grapes and four active wine tasting rooms — in addition to brewpubs, a wine bar and word that similar endeavors are on their way.
In Tehachapi’s Old Town area, for instance, a brand new bowling alley will open in Fall 2022, providing a new home for P-Dubs Brew Pub and a launch for Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company. P-Dubs, of course, began in Stallion Springs and expanded in 2017 with its South Street location. The new location at Mountain Bowling will be on Santa Lucia Street, south of West Valley Boulevard.
Already operating in the city of Tehachapi — all within an easy walk of each other — are Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing Co. and Westlane Brewing.
Also in the city is Tehachapi’s first wine bar, Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar on Tucker Road.
But for now, you’ll have to travel west of the city along Highway 202 to find winetasting offered by Tehachapi’s wine growers — Dorner Family Vineyard, Los Viajeros Vineyard, Tehachapi Winery, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company and Triassic Vineyards.
In addition to the obvious — beer and wine made locally and sold in creative ways — live entertainment is now available in and around Tehachapi every weekend plus many locations offer food. And two different tour companies — Discover Tehachapi and Olde Vineyard Charm — have been established to cater to those who would like to visit the tasting rooms without driving themselves.
Each locale offers a different experience — it’s up to you to pick a favorite!
BREWERIES
Local Craft Beer
365-G Enterprise Way
661-822-2337
Old West Brewing Co.
325 N. Industrial Parkway
310-227-9083
Westlane Brewing
instagram.com/westlanebrewing/
207 E. H St.
661-527-0779
WINE TASTING
Dorner Family Vineyard
18274 Old Ranch Road
661-823-7814
Rancho de Los Viajeros Vineyard
22701 Highway 202
562-229-6349
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company
tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com
26877 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-9233
Tehachapi Winery
22136 Bailey Road
661-821-9587
Triassic Vineyards
24627 Cummings Valley Road
661-822-5341
TOURS
Discover Tehachapi
661-235-5334
Olde Vineyard Charm
661-221-3660
