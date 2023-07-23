Tehachapi's history is celebrated on a series of 16 plaques installed along Green Street.
The Tehachapi Heritage League, Main Street Tehachapi and the city of Tehachapi joined forces to commemorate the city's history. Research for the plaques was carried out by Del Troy and Charles White, and the city’s Public Works Department installed the posts and plaques.
The series of 16 plaques line the street for a 2½-block area from Tehachapi Boulevard to the Tehachapi Museum at 310 S. Green St. Each plaque has a photo and text describing different aspects of local history, beginning with the Kawaiisu, the local Native American tribe that first inhabited the area.
Other plaques include Tehachapi's founding fathers, the railroad and Tehachapi Loop, early settlements and settlers, early explorers, mining, ranching, farms and orchards, wind energy, the importation of water, real estate and more.
